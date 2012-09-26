Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: What Now: Writer’s block Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

As the middle of the semester approaches, so do mid-term papers, essays and research papers.

With writing can come writer’s block, stress and anxiety. There are ways to prevent and overcome writer’s block as well as on-campus resources.

Preventing writer’s block

Nicolette Amann, English department chair, said the best way to prevent writer’s block is to allow yourself enough time to do the assignment — do not procrastinate.

Amann said procrastination and lack of time to complete something leads to stress and anxiety and ultimately a creative shut down.

Overcoming Writer’s Block

Amann recommends scribbling, talking and doing more research to get the creative juices flowing.

Scribbling, or free writing, is a technique where the writer jots down whatever comes to mind — even if it means writing that the writer does not know what to write about. Eventually, the mind will clear and able to focus on the paper.

Talking to other students, friends and teachers can also lead to ideas to include in the paper. Amann suggest asking teachers about the prompt and for examples.

“There is nothing wrong with asking for examples,” Amann said.

Justin Tretten, an English senior, works at the writing center and agrees with talking to others about an essay prompt.

“Writing is a conversation. Why not have more people involved?” Tretten said.

If confused by a prompt, read more about the topic and do research.

A manageable system with breaks and rewards is another technique Amann suggests.

Jolene Hassenfritz, a religious studies senior who works in the writing center, recommends a method called a “white write.” To do this, change the font color of a document to white and start typing without worrying about error and form.

Resources

Students who have passed English 100 can take English 280, a class designed to help students who want more experience and help writing research papers and other types of writing.

The writing center can help students by reading their essays, proof reading and helping students understand their prompt. The writing center is located in the basement of the library and is open Monday – through Thursday noon to 5 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. and Fridays 10 a.m.-2 p.m.