Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Downhill Daredevils stay street smart: Longboarders hit the streets of Humboldt State Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By Alex Cloonan

Definitions

Carving a turn: a downhill turning technique in which the skater leans to one side

Bombing/mobbing: cruising on a longboard

Bonzing: living life to the fullest by any means with no regrets

Breaking loose wheels: when skating a turn, the wheel will grip until it breaks loose and slides on the pavement

Armed only with a board on wheels and helmet, Brandon Rabe mobs down an asphalt mountain. His buddy follows in a car, clocking Rabe at 45 mph.

“This is crazy,” Rabe thought.

Longboarders push speeds into the 40s. Like a race car, they use gravity to break loose their wheels at the apex of turns. Longboarders skate hills most people avoid walking up.

Rabe, a Humboldt State philosophy major, and fellow longboarder Tyler Hanson relish in their love of longboarding.

“There’s no words,” Rabe said. “There’s nothing on your mind [when you are skating]. You are living right then.”

An HSU botany major, Hanson said that riding with other skaters brings them closer together.

”You go out with a group of people and express yourself together,” Hanson said. “It becomes a totally different experience. It becomes a team sport.”

The bonds these longboarders built together are strong.

Studio art and art history double major Brandon Coon shares a passion for skating the streets in Humboldt County with his pack of longboarders.

“[Longboarding] builds a camaraderie between you and your brothers,” Coon said. “It’s bonzing.”

Originally called “Sidewalk Surfing,” early longboards were constructed from trucks and metal wheels from roller blades attached to a plank of wood. Modern longboards have a larger deck than the typical skateboard, larger wheels and specialized trucks designed to imitate the feel of a surfboard. The upgrades allow a skater to handle greater speeds with more stability and be able to carve turns with ease.

Most HSU students have seen longboarders cruising the campus. To an unsuspecting witness, longboarders might look like “crazies” with little regard for their own personal safety.

Many people associate skaters with rebellion and danger, so it may come as a surprise that safety is incredibly important to Rabe, Hanson and Coon.

“I consider being safe a part of having fun,” Hanson said. “I don’t personally feel like I’m having fun when I feel like I’m about to die.”

Hanson advocates the use of helmets while riding and also encourages other protective gear. Slide gloves and knee pads are important in shielding the body from the asphalt, he said. Hanson also wears a reflective vest when riding at night.

Helmets are the most important piece of equipment a skater can own Hanson said, although a conscious and aware mind also has a huge impact upon a skater. A skater needs to be mentally present when cruising down the road, he said. A skater needs to be mindful of traffic and pedestrians.

“It’s about getting your mind completely in tune with your body,” Coon said. “It puts into perspective that you’re playing a dangerous game.”

Even when taking the utmost precautions, accidents can still happen.

A skateboarder was hit by a car on Friday, March 1 around 3 p.m. on Laurel Drive in between the Theatre Arts building and Gist Hall.

The skater was evaluated by paramedics at the scene and refused treatment according to University Police. An investigation is currently being done to determine which party was at fault.

Rabe reminisces about his past injuries.

“I’ve busted the back of my head open. I almost busted my shin. I had to use a cane for two months. I’ve blown out my right shoulder four or five times and I’ve dislocated my left shoulder three times,” Rabe said.

After multiple wipeouts he has no regrets.

“It’s totally worth it,” Rabe said. “You just have to have fun with it.”

