A Melting Pot for Government Jobs

Multicultural Center to Promote Career Opportunities

By: Tina Sampay

To help inform students about federal student jobs and programs available for the summer, the Multicultural Center is hosting an event on Feb. 27 in the Great Hall from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

According to a representative from the Multicultural Center, the Forest Service is coming to recruit Latino and African-American students to help diversify their program.

Stephen Thomas is a representative for the Forest Service who came to visit Humboldt State during a career fair held on Feb. 13.

“The U.S. Forest Service is an equal-opportunity provider and employer that is funded through taxpayers dollars,” Thomas said.

The Forest Service offers a variety of employment opportunities ranging from student programs, volunteer programs and full-time employment.

“I came up through the student program when I was a student at the University of Tennessee,” Thomas said. “Afterwards I was able to attain a permanent position through the Forest Service and I am now a manager who helps students get jobs.”

Some of the jobs that the Forest Service provides through the student summer program include: firefighter jobs, forestry techs, range aid, clerks, hydrologic aids, park rangers, information receptionist, engineer equipment operators and many more.

There are also internship opportunities available that are not typical office jobs. Trees and nature would be the scenery during the Forest Service internship, and the Forest Service representative says it is one of the most rewarding and fulfilling experiences a student can have.

Leanne Cohn who is a third-year wildlife major seemed to be interested in the Forest Service program.

“I was definitely interested in finding more information about the opportunities that are available,” Cohn said. “Also I wasn’t pressured into bringing a resume or anything so that also helped me to make the decision on whether I wanted to go or not.”

In order to qualify for the program students need a GPA of 2.0 or above, must currently be enrolled in an accredited school with a minimum of 6 units and must be eligible to work in the U.S.