The Lumbercraft: DIY Tangle-Free Headphones

By: Hannah Moss

artwork by Aren Fikes





It’s one of those days when you just want to tune out the world and listen to Mac DeMarco. You reach into your backpack to pull out your headphones only to discover they have become enamored with your massive pen supply, bobby pins, the bottom corner of the spiral on your notebook as well as all the remaining shreds of your paper tear-outs and are refusing to let go.

You continue struggling, dropping writing implements and spilling coffee, only to reach your classroom with a headphone nest, starving for some mellow music to set the mood for the day.

This DIY will tame the headphone beast, keeping the plastic from sticking to itself and everything you own, as well as making them personalized so you will always know if the headphones in the living room are yours. In total, this will take about two hours, so put on some Netflix or find an audio of your textbook and tune out. It may look complex, but hear me out.

YOU WILL NEED:

-headphones

-25 yards string*

-tape

-scissors

-Optional: electrical tape to wrap around any exposed wire for safety.

*I used a 50 gram spool of hemp cord ($8.00 at Heart Bead in Arcata Plaza), enough to wrap about three pairs of headphones. I used default Apple headphones, length may vary for other brands.

THE HOW TO:

Cut 25 yards of string and wrap the thread around your fingers, then around itself into a ball -OR- Leave the cord on the spool if you are using hemp cord (I found this easiest). Tie a double knot at the base of your headphones near the plug. Tape the plug down to a flat surface, such as a book, binder, computer, etc. Wrap the cord around the back of the headphone wire, leaving a loop. It should look like a loose “4.” Thread the spool or ball through the loop and pull tight. For the first few knots, make sure the tail of your original knot is tucked under your additional knots to hide it. Repeat this “4” knot a billion times until you reach the top of the main chord. To secure the end, tie a “4” knot but thread through the loop twice. Repeat this twice. Cut your spool free and repeat steps 1-7 for each of the ear chords. Enjoy your tunes in style!