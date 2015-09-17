Should Skywalkers Face the Same Regulations as Skateboards?

By Alexandra Turku

Karim Muhammid rollin through campus on his “Skywalker”. | Gabriel Retzer These “Skywalker” boards are unrestricted—allowing people to ride them all over campus. | Gabriel Retzer Chris Hannible eats a pizza while balancing comfortably on his “Skywalker” board. | Gabriel Retzer





Some people call it a segway without handles. Others think it is the closest thing we have to a hoverboard.

The new board is called a Skywalker: a personal, motorized transporter designed to be fun and easy to ride and a quick alternative to walking. Students can be seen around campus rolling uphill, downhill, round in circles and doing tricks on their transporters. Students hover on their Skywalkers when they wait in line at places like the campus bookstore or The Depot.

According to Humboldt State University Code of Rules and Regulations people cannot ride skateboards, scooters or bikes on campus – including the University Center Quad, Jolly Giant Commons and all courtyards.

However, the Skywalker has not been affected by these restrictions.

HSU student Karim Muhammed said the Skywalker is an asset in his everyday life.

“I don’t have to walk to classes. If I’m tired I can just roll around,” Muhammed said. “It’s a conversation starter, a lot of people want to know what it is. I met a lot of people through the board.”

The battery-driven boards can go up to 10 mph which raises the concern of whether there should be regulations for it.

“It could be dangerous. If you go really fast and you fall over, it can roll over you,” Muhammed said. “But overall it is pretty safe. It doesn’t go too fast, so there won’t be much damage.”

Other students feel that there is an inequality between skaters and Skywalkers. Andrew Oliver is a skater at HSU and said the rules should be the same for all transporters.

“If I can’t ride my skateboard, they should not be able to ride their little hoverboards,” Oliver said. “They seem kind of unsafe.”

Housing and Dining services are currently looking into how Skywalkers and other motorized transporters are affected by the current regulations. The Skywalker may soon face the same treatment as skateboards.

Chris Hannible borrows his friend’s Skywalker to get around campus. For him it is not hard to multi-task while on the Skywalker. He spins around in circles with ease while eating a slice of pizza.

“They are easier to control than a bike or a skateboard,” Hannible said. “Once you get the hang of how to turn, it’s actually pretty easy. The hardest part is getting on and getting off.”