Moodle VS. Canvas

By Leo Piceno

Canvas, an online learning system like Moodle, is being run through several departments at Humboldt State to evaluate its potential for the fall semester. There is trouble in paradise between HSU and Moodle.

Humboldt State has been having issues with their customized version of Moodle. It is sometimes challenging to configure and support student faculty, as well as third-party issues, according to their generalized system of preference page.

During this spring semester, 10 departments with an estimated 1,000 students are testing Canvas.

Elena Lopez is a new transfer student coming from a junior college in the Central Valley and has yet to experience a problem with Moodle.

“I came from a school that uses Blackboard and it was so confusing to use,” Lopez said. “With Moodle, it has been an easier transition and it’s easier to locate your grades and assignments. Why go through the trouble of having to learn a whole different system?”

But not everyone agrees with Lopez. Josh Escarcega, a student at HSU, is not a fan of Moodle.

“Moodle has been garbage since day one,” Escarcega said. “I mean, yeah, it is easy to use, but it crashes a lot. Plus, it is usually down late at night, which is usually when I’m on my grind. I’ve never used Canvas before but I hope they do bring it in next semester.”

Moodle is a free service and Canvas is a for-profit learning system. Max Lemos, HSU student, does not believe HSU should be spending money on a private company when Moodle essentially does the same thing.

“About 90 percent of people use Moodle to check the gradebook, for assignment modules and for tests or quizzes,” Lemos said. “How much better is Canvas? Moodle does identical work, the only difference is Canvas is fancier.”

When comparing the two, Canvas received a trustradius.com score of 8.9 out of 10, and Moodle received a score of 7.4 out of 10.

Decisions about whether or not the university will proceed with Canvas as its main online learning system will be decided after the spring semester when all evaluations come in, according to HSU’s generalized system of preference page.