Big hopes, big loss

HSU Football’s Home Opener

By: Ermelo Albert Rebosura |

The sellout crowd in the Redwood Bowl were on their feet. The Lumberjacks defense got a crucial stop giving the offense the ball with three minutes left. An interception returned for a touchdown silenced the sellout crowd Saturday night ending the Jacks comeback attempt losing to Azusa Pacific 38-27.

“Our defense gave us a shot and that’s all you can ask for at the end of the game,” left tackle Alex Cappa said. “You want the ball, you want a chance to win and you just got to execute.”

Quarterback Robert Webber struggled protecting the ball losing a fumble and throwing three interceptions. Last week’s GNAC offensive player of the week connected with John Todd on a high arching deep pass for a 40-yard touchdown for his only touchdown of the night.

The experienced offense couldn’t find a rhythm against Azusa. That didn’t help the young defense which showed progress after surrendering 45 points the first game.

“The offense has to help them [the defense] out,” Head Coach Rob Smith said. “This wasn’t a good offensive night.”

It was the smaller facets of the game along with the turnovers that had the Jacks playing from behind for most of the game.

“We helped Azusa tonight by poor kickoff coverage,” Smith said after the game. “We had the fumble from Rob in the first half and we had the interception late — you can’t do that.”

Running back Ja’Quan Gardner had another standout game with 159 yards rushing, along with six catches for 31 yards. He now has 407 yards from scrimmage and five touchdowns in the young season.

“It was a real intense battle. We knew it would be a hard fought game coming in and we ended up on the wrong side of it,” Gardner said. “We’re ready to bounce back and get the ship going back in the right direction.”

The Jacks next game is this Saturday at 6 p.m. in British Columbia against Simon Fraser University.