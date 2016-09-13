Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Fantasy Football 101 Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

Weekly Fantasy Football Advice Column

By: Ermelo Albert Rebosura |

If you read my column last week then,

I told you.

Last week, the players I suggested to start, sit and add, validated my years of fantasy football knowledge.

I said to start Matthew Stafford over the likes of Tyrod Taylor and Philip Rivers. Stafford scored 25 points over Taylor’s five and Rivers’ 13.

I said to sit Coby Fleener because of his lackluster play in the preseason and his grasp — or lack thereof — of the playbook. He had one catch for six yards, on a day when Drew Brees threw for 423 yards.

I said to add Spencer Ware regardless if you had Jamaal Charles. I said that he was going to be a threat in the run and pass game. He rushed for 70 yards and caught the ball seven times for 129 yards. He was the highest scoring running back with 25 points going into Monday’s games.

But before I proclaim myself the fantasy football guru, I’m well aware that not all my predictions will go as swimmingly as it went last week. That being said, I’m pretty damn confident that I know more about fantasy football than you.

So I’m issuing a challenge every week to prove and establish that I’m better than you in fantasy football. This week’s challenge is in standard scoring. Which team’s running backs will have the most fantasy points? I’m choosing the Detroit Lions. Tweet me @ErmeloAlbert with your choice and I’ll share how I did in next week’s column.

That being said, here are my players to start, sit and add for week two.

Player to start:

Jason Witten

You’re probably already starting him in deeper leagues but for those who have him on your bench, start him this week. He had nine catches for 66 yards last week. Witten was targeted 14 times and was reliable for the young Dak Prescott. They play the Redskins this week and expect Josh Norman to give Dez Bryant a hard time getting open. Witten is poised for a big day.

Player to sit:

Demariyus Thomas

This week he has a favorable matchup against the Colts. But with a young Trevor Semien at quarterback, a run-first offense and a minor hip injury, Thomas won’t be the threat he’s been his whole career. Last week he had four catches for 48 yards against Carolina’s tough defense. But the Panthers secondary, without the aforementioned Norman, isn’t as strong as last years. Which isn’t a good sign for Thomas. Sit him this week.

Player to add:

Matthew Stafford

I talked him up last week. I’m going to talk him up again this week. Stafford is must add for the rest of the season and he’s only owned in 81% of Yahoo! leagues. He’s playing the Titans this week who allowed 236 passing yards to the Vikings’ Shaun Hill. Stafford definitely isn’t Shaun Hill. Stafford will be a top-10 quarterback this season and he needs to be owned in every league.