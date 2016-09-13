Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Headbanger’s ball Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

An attempt to reduce concussions in football

By: Lindsey Zito |

The National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) reports that concussions make up for 7.4% of all injuries in collegiate football. This is why head athletic trainer Shannon Childs suggested that HSU players start wearing Guardian caps. The Guardian cap is an extra layer of padding that players slip over their football helmets.

“The idea is to decrease the amount of sub-concussive blows overtime,” Childs said.

Childs explains that the caps can reduce up to 20-33% of g-force blows a player takes to the head. G-force is the force of gravity on a particular extraterrestrial body or the force of acceleration anywhere. This season, the caps are only worn during practices and players who experience the most repetitive hits wear them.

HSU football center Lucas Govan, who has had two concussions over 14 years of football, is one of these players.

“I don’t mind wearing them,” Govan said. “I’ve noticed that my neck is not as sore as usual.”

Other players such as senior defensive lineman David Jones thinks the cap don’t make much of a difference.

“I don’t see how two inches of foam is going to stop a concussion,” Jones said. “It’s not something I enjoy wearing but if the training staff says I need to wear it, I will.”

A concussion by definition is the deceleration of the head where the brain either hits or gets moved around in the skull. While the Guardian caps are intended to reduce the number of concussions, they are not guaranteed or expected to eradicate them all together.

“If you have a strong enough blow to the head,” Childs said. “That could still cause a concussion.”

In the past six months universities such as Tennessee State, Georgia Tech and Oregon State have all implemented the Guardian caps. Other programs like Clemson University, Louisiana- Lafayette, and Georgia State have been using the caps for the past two to four years now.

“You can’t really predict concussions,” Childs said. “Hopefully when they’re done playing here they’ve had less of the blows that might affect them later in life.”

The Guardian caps cost the school $45 a piece. The football coaches, athletic director and Childs all agreed it was a good investment. The caps have a lifetime warranty, which means that if a cap gets damaged or breaks down over time, the manufacturer will repair or replace the damaged product.

“I feel good knowing that if there’s something that might help,” Childs said. “We should be doing it.”