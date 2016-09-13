Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Jacks Pass Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: Brian Cohen

A huge crowd roared in the Redwood Bowl and an early morning run through Patricks Point State park capped off another week for the Jacks. While Saturday saw two home openers, three teams were on the road. All teams are now underway in their seasons. The Jacks are off to a good start.

Football:

The Jacks hosted Azusa Pacific on Saturday night in their first game in the Redwood Bowl this season. In another offensive battle the Jacks came up short with a minute left in the game. The final score of Azusa 38 – Jacks 27, resulting in an overall 1-1 record for the Jacks to start the season. They travel across the Canadian border to face Simon Fraser for their next game.

Volleyball:

The Women’s volleyball team is 5-3 as they look to begin CCAA play against Cal State San Bernardino on Saturday. They are coming off a five set win in their final game at the DII West Region Volleyball Showcase.

Cross Country:

The team opened their season with the Humboldt invite which was held in Patrick’s Point State Park in Trinidad, CA. It will be their only home event they have this season. The women took third place in their race while the men took home fourth. Both teams will travel to Minnesota for their next event Sept. 24.

Women’s Soccer:

With the offense still struggling the Jacks dropped their last two games rounding out their record to 1-4. The Jacks have only scored one goal in all those games combined. The young team is fierce on the defensive side but need to find the back of the net more often. Their next match against San Bernardino on Sept. 16 at the College Creek Field on campus.

Men’s Soccer:

The men’s soccer team has already surpassed their win total from last season with two. The Jacks are now 2-1-1 with a win over Upper Iowa on Sept. 10. They will look to add to their record Friday Sept. 16 in their first home game of the season at College Creek Field.

GO JACKS!