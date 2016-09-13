Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Editorial: The Lumberjack Sits With Freedom Of Speech Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

This past weekend, Humboldt State had its first home football game of the season. During the singing of the national anthem, a group of students were seen not standing or singing. These students sat in solidarity with Colin Kaepernick, the NFL player who made national headlines recently for kneeling during the national anthem at the San Francisco 49’s pre-season games.

When asked about his silent protest, Kaepernick explained how he couldn’t stand and pay homage to a flag that claims liberty and justice for all when this is not happening for everyone in the country. Kaepernick spoke specifically about the continuous murders of Black people by police and the police officers never being prosecuted.

Through an online article written by the Lost Coast Outpost, along with social media sites such as Twitter, Kaepernick became aware of HSU students and their solidarity with him concerning the national anthem.

Political activist Shaun King and Zellie Imani shared the story to their social media platforms, highlighting the HSU students.

Kaepernick even went as far as retweeting the article which was shared with his 940,000 twitter followers.

Controversy erupted following Kaepernick’s protest with various views on why his actions were disrespectful to America, specifically those who have fought, died and received injuries to protect the very ideals that America claims to hold so dearly — freedom, liberty and justice for all.

The backlash Kaepernick has received is less about veterans and more about people of color being attacked for voicing their experiences and views on racism in America; and this deep level of opposition they receive when doing so.

The problem is not Kaepernick’s refusal to stand for the national anthem. The real problem is a large majority of people and their continued refusal to acknowledge the plight of the oppressed in this country. Their lack of awareness and understanding about history, politics, public policy and those unlike themselves, leads to their constant denial about the true state of America.

As an American citizen, it is Kaepernick’s constitutional right to voice his opinions and act on his beliefs, as long as he is not bringing harm upon anyone.

Kaepernick said that his sole purpose was to bring awareness to the issues Black people face in this country, especially being murdered by police. Within his position as a NFL player, he faces major risks by speaking on these issues if they are not considered done in the “politically correct” way.

The scrutiny that major athletes and entertainers face, usually influences them to shy away from these topics. They risk losing endorsements and sponsorships, which affects income or worse: being cut or black-balled from the industry for their beliefs.

When asked if he believes he will be cut for his actions, Kaepernick responded, “I don’t know. But if I do, I know I did what is right and I can live with myself at the end of the day.”