Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Word on Words: The Effect & Power of Slang Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: Domanique Crawford

He spots the insurgent on the map and circles back. Nothing moves and no one seems to breathe as he lines up his shot. Revenge! Kill! Win!



“Quick, somebody call SVU, that fool just got raped!” my brother screams as he and his friend battle it out on Call of Duty. Laughter fills the room.

According to Urban Dictionary, the slang term for rape means to utterly defeat another person in any form of competitive activities. The thing about words are that the definitions are constantly evolving, and sometimes not for the best.



Once at a party as my friends and I crossed the dance floor, we hear a masculine voice yell out, “Yo bitch! Come here, lemme holla at you for a minute.”

Red flashes in my eyes with instant anger. My friends and I turn to look at the man, astonished to see the woman he was yelling at walk over with an inviting smile on her face. She then proceeds to flirt with a man who called her a bitch upon first greeting.

The Oxford English Dictionary traces the etymology of the word bitch to around 1000 A.D., meaning “female dog.” According to Dictionary.com, around the year 1400, the word morphed into a term generally disparaging women as malicious or unpleasant.

Laughter and the pitter-patter of feet pounding on pavement drifted down the street as I crossed the park entrance. A group of boys were playing a friendly game of basketball. As I passed by the court, one of the boys looking all of 9 years old, lunged to steal the ball away from his opponent while screaming, “Aye little nigga, give me that ball!”

Pop culture has adapted the “N” word as a slang term for endearment. Every year, numerous songs are released coining the “N” word as a term for your best friend. YG’s popular song, “My Nigga,” describes the bond of friendship the word brings.

“You know I’m down with the niggas down for me. I got two words for you, love and loyalty.”

Each generation coins their own definition of terms. Twisting terms to fit popular slang by re-defining racial slurs, curse words and criminal acts, while trying to lighten meanings to affect positive change is a tricky business.

“I don’t like that those words are being utilized because people become conditioned to think that it is okay,” Vanessa Cota a political science major said.

The inner group [the ones being insulted] try to own the word and make it their own. As feminists did with the term bitch and Black Americans with the “N” word.

“You’re still making these things social norms through jokes. When you do jokes, you think it is okay, but it’s not,” Cota said.

We have to ask ourselves are we fostering positive change by normalizing these words, or are we cementing degradation by making light of words that carry a negative connotation and a dark history?

“I think it depends on which group uses it and how they use it,” said Valerie Tepetlanco, who is a HSU international studies major.

The messages being broadcasted by the outer group [the group not subject to insult] become popularized and we tend to forget the underlying message the inner group is trying to enforce.

“The inside group [using slang] are attempting to make it positive attempting to own the word. Outside of the inner group, you want to use it because it is a fad,” Candace Young, Black Student Union president said.

Subconsciously, we are reinforcing these mixed messages by not fully understanding the difference between the insult and the reclamation of the word.

It might seem like a simple thing owning words, but when the outer group doesn’t understand both the etymology and the evolution of these terms so casually dispersed as slang, the negative messages subconsciously reinforced are damning to our cultural understanding of how we relate as people.

