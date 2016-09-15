Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Game Review- Legion: First Impressions Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By Wilson Hartstock

World of Warcraft is like a crazy ex-lover who gave you the time of your life, broke your heart and now won’t stop calling you to say, “Things will be different this time.”

World of Warcraft: Legion better have some more tricks up its sleeves if it’s going to win back the fan base it lost from it’s previous expansion, Warlords of Draenor.

Blizzard Entertainment has become known for its failed promises to its subscribers, leading to trust issues and skepticism to past and current players.

Legion introduced 10 new levels, the new continent of the Broken Isles with hundreds of quests across five different landscapes, artifact weapons, world quests, class halls and the new demon hunter class pulled straight from a fan-favorite villain.

This time around, Legion has delivered on many of its promises so far with steady content patches ensuring players always have something different to do when they login, which steps away from the traditional MMO repetitive grind.

Rather than logging in to repeat the same five-player dungeon roulette every day, I’m greeted with a variety of options. World quests are one of the newly introduced features, which allows the player to travel around the new Broken Isles continent to participate in events, either solo or with other players for rewards. Due to their new equipment-scaling feature, there’s always an armor upgrade to be had.

And it works. It’s fun, unique and way better than bashing down a million orcs a day so that I can have some raid-worthy gloves.

Blizzard has also changed the game with the introduction of artifact weapons. Long gone are the days of running the same raid or dungeon on repeat hoping that a weapon you can use drops. Now, every class specialization has its own unique weapon that will be used for the entirety of the expansion from levels 100 to 110.

Character talents don’t exist for the last 10-level stretch. Instead, players gain artifact power to tweak weapons and abilities ever so slightly to give characters a unique build and play style with the eventual hope you’ll unlock the full potential of your artifact.

An upside is it’s possible to have the best weapon in the game. The downside though, it’s a time investment, and weapons are no longer a luck-of-the-draw drop. Not to mention the entire loss of unique weapon skins and looks. To players who obsess over the transmogrify feature, I hope you’re enjoying all your old content weapon skins…because that’s all you’re going to get. So get comfortable with your artifact, because it’s not going anywhere for a long while.

At first this concept poisoned my view and quite frankly, whether or not I’d ever play again. So far however, I’ve yet to be disappointed. There is definitely a grind for artifact power, but I don’t feel like I’m searching under every nook and cranny to find it. It seems to come to be more often than not by doing random events. Hell, even enemies will randomly drop a tad bit of artifact power.

Class halls is Blizzard’s way of fixing the broken and utterly nonsensical player Garrison’s that led a lot of the “Warlords of Draenor” grind. I’ve yet to meet a single player in my time spent online that had anything good to say about them.

Yes, you have followers and yes, it’s your job to assign them missions to fetch gear and items. But they differ in a big way.

This time around, class halls are shared by everyone who plays the same class as you and plays only a minor role in endgame content. Because of the way it’s shared, there’s actual interaction among players creating a more useful and social environment among players of the same classes.

However, it’s all of these new features that leave me with a skeptical brow raise. All previous expansions begin with the excitement over a truck load of new content, but if Blizzard can’t maintain their content momentum, players will get bored quickly. And most players are already out of patience, myself included.

If the past is any representation of what the future holds, there’s fear to be had.

Artifact weapons seem to pigeonhole players into playing classes with the repercussions of changing specializations. Sure, I can be a tank or healer as a paladin, but my skill will be based on time spent as one or the other. There’s little wiggle room for players to change their mind. It feels as though choosing your class specialization is a contract signed with the devil. Once it’s decided, we better be happy with our decisions. Not to mention that players with grief toward the old Garrison feature are almost guaranteed to dislike the new class hall system.

If I were to calculate the thousands of hours I’ve spent playing video games, World of Warcraft would have to be considered my favorite game of all time. However, this statement wouldn’t ring in my true feelings toward the game.

It’s been through a whirlwind of ups and downs over the course of it’s six expansions. The paladin class I played 10 years ago does not play the same the way it does today, and that goes for every class in the game.

Hunter’s went from carrying melee weapons and bow with a quiver to no quiver. Then, Blizzard removed melee weapons and quivers, leaving just a bow flinging arrows that appear out of nothing. And finally, now they use either a bow and a quiver, or just a melee weapon.

It’s the attention to detail and the minute-to-minute gameplay that defines this expansion, and it feels like the game is finally starting to make sense again.

Legion feels like the Warlords of Draenor apology we never got and so far, I’m feeling a bit forgiving.

This First Impressions review was done through a 100-110 Fury/Arms Warrior and 102 Holy Paladin on the Aerie Peak PvE Server and the Wyrmrest Accord RPPvE Server.