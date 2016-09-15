Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Music Review: Isaiah Rashad- "The Sun's Tirade" Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By Selena Rose

Kendrick Lamar’s newest signee on Top Dawg Entertainment, Isaish Rashad, dropped his first solo album, “The Sun’s Tirade,” on September 2.

Rashad’s first EP, “Cilvia Demo,” came out over two years ago. Post “Cilvia Demo,” Rashad was abusing Xanax and alcohol to the point where he was almost dropped from his label three times. The struggle to overcome his substance use allowed Rashad to pour his heart and soul into 17 tracks that validate his undeniable talent.

The time between the two albums was a turning point in Rashad’s life; it transformed his music and is reflected in his newly extraordinary work of art.

David Nurick, Humboldt State student, listened to the album when it came out.

“The thing I like most are the beats, they are so soulful. The beats really throw it back to the days of R&B,” Nurick said.

The intro track, “where u at?” is a voicemail from Rashaad’s buddy, letting him know everyone is waiting for his next album. In a matter of 44 seconds the track depicts fan’s emotions toward the long anticipated project.

The album continues with the next couple of tracks,“4r Da Squaw,” “Free Lunch,” and “Rope//rosegold.” Each song has a similar vibe with mellow jazzy instrumentals, making it a perfect transition of songs for late night drives to clear the mind.

“The Sun’s Tirade,” has features from Kendrick Lamar, Jay Rock, SZA, Syd (from the Internet), Zacari, Deacon Blues and Kari Faux.

The music video for “4r Da Squaw” dropped the same day as the album. In the video Rashad’s rapping on a pier, the people in the video have a dollar amount over their heads with the value constantly changing.

Jackson Stafford, HSU student, thought the video had a cool concept.

“What I got [from the music video] was his ability to look past the concept of money. All the people have dollar counter things that fluctuate,” Stafford said. “No matter what their sum is, dollar totals should be irrelevant to the actual physical, mental state and worth of an individual.”

Next on the album is, “Wat’s Wrong,” featuring Zacari and Kendrick Lamar. Rashad’s flow speeds up and really shows a huge presence of Lamar’s style throughout the song. The song stands out because of the combination of this trio’s talent. The track ends with a skit where Rashad gives his dad his own “Cilvia Demo” EP.

A couple songs down the tracklist is “Silk da Shokka,” the album’s love song. The intertwining of voices between Rashad and Syd, where she follows his every word on each of the verses is what makes this song so soulful and full of emotion.

Another song to stand out is “Tity and Dolla” where Rashad gets extremely cocky and confident on the track. This is definitely the banger of the album and what makes it so well-rounded.

HSU student Greg Specht said this was his favorite track.

“I love the production, it’s super laid-back, where his lyrics are braggadocious and forward in comparison,” Specht said. “Also, Jay Rock kills the feature!”

The song “AA” has a similar trap/hip-hop style that is a noticeable trend towards the end of the album.

This album is a combination of neo-soul as well as old school hip hop, conscious rap mixed with a little trap. You can tell by listening that Rashad was inspired by the elders in the game and a lot of influences are apparent throughout the project.

If you are into Kendrick Lamar, you’ll definitely like this album.