Scratched for life

By Megan McDaniel

From bedrooms and sketchy hotel rooms to living room couches, scratchers are making their way across town. Scratchers are self-taught tattoo artists usually working out of their homes. Being a scratcher is becoming easier with the use of sewing needles or even legitimate tattoo guns available for purchase online. People have been experimenting with scratchers more.

*Danielle Miller, Humboldt State student artist has been giving tattoos to her friends for about three years now. She felt encouraged and inspired by her friends and other artists to give tattooing a try.

“The whole tattoo thing came about organically with my friends wanting tattoos,” Miller said.

Miller began by ordering all the supplies off the internet; from sterilized needles to plastic tubes and soap. She became blood pathogen certified and described the certification as a similar to a food handler’s card but for tattoos.You have to know the basic sterilizing procedures when doing a tattoo.

“I have done a lot of interesting pieces from little tattoos, big tattoos, to butt tattoos. You name it,” Miller said.

Elise Kallweit, Humboldt State student, got a tattoo of a coconut sprout inside Hotel Arcata. The tattoo was inspired by a trip to Hawaii where she worked on a farm. Everyone that worked on the farm received this tattoo from the same artist.

“The tattoo connects me to that time and space with those people in my life, even if it wasn’t in Hawaii, it is still important,” Kallweit said.

Kallweit said the tattoo was not painful it really depends on the situation.

“If the person is drunk, do not get a homemade tattoo,” Kallweit said.

Madison Smith, HSU senior, tried giving herself a tattoo of a kite on her foot in high school. She described the experience as an adrenaline rush.

“First, I sterilized a sewing needle and tied it to a pencil using embroidery floss, then began by dipping the needle in tattoo ink and started poking my skin,” Smith said.

“I started my kite and realized it was directly on my bone and proceeded to be in terrible pain and had to stop,” Smith said. “Now I have this ugly ass triangle on my foot.”

She cautioned people who get scratchers to know their bones.

Jake Burns, HSU senior, has a variety of five meaningful tattoos, four of them made at home with a tattoo gun. He got his first tattoo of the Star of David when he was 16 at his sister’s friend’s house. Burns described his experience with scratchers as a cheaper and better experience.

“The intense pain of the tattoo creates a weird bond, it’s hard not to be friends after,” Burns said.

*Miller’s name has been changed to protect her identity, due to California Healthy and Safety Code 119300 to 119328 which states that, “The California Conference of Local Health Officers shall establish sterilization, sanitation, and safety standards for persons engaged in the business of tattooing, body piercing, or permanent cosmetics.”