The Birds and Chameleon of Sunset Residence Halls

By Rigmor Angel Soerensen

Tina Arthur, Humboldt State student and wildlife major, went through a tough time last summer dealing with a medical condition. When she returned to Humboldt State last fall, she brought along with her Sunny and Trisket; two 15 year old Cockatiel birds.

She’s owned the birds since she was seven years old and her parents encouraged her to find out what the school’s policy was for living with emotional support animals on campus.

“I didn’t think my medical condition was critical enough,” Arthur said.

Being able to come home to her feathery friends makes a huge difference.

“The birds being there for me was very affectionate,” She said.

Down the hall from Arthur and her colorful Cockatiels, Teresa Boatman, Humboldt State student and zoology major, shares her living space with Clementine. Her two year old chameleon.

Boatman rescued her chameleon from Petco. When she first got Clementine, the chameleon was low on calcium.

Housing does not require cold blooded animals, such as Clementine, to be specially approved to live in housing. The only requirement for cold blooded animals is that they have to fit in a 10 gallon tank.

Boatman has gotten to know a lot of people who are curious about her chameleon but constantly being the center of attention can have deadly effects on the little creature.

“Taking her out a lot can shorten her lifespan,” Boatman said.

Students interested in having an emotional support animal live with them on campus need approval from Housing. The Student Disability Resource Center, located in the Learning Commons next to the HSU Library, is where students can fill out the application for on-campus living with an emotional support animal. A doctor’s note confirming the need of an emotional support animal is also required. Additional requirements include the animal be in a crate, potty trained (if necessary), and in control of the owner at all times.

As director of Housing, Steve St. Onge, has experienced a story worth sharing. “We had a student that applied for his emotional support animal, a rat, to have his own emotional support animal,” St. Onge said. “He argued that rats are pack animals, but we declined”.