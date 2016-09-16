Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: HSU Native American Students win Morongo Scholarship Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By Iridian Casarez |

The Morongo Band of Mission Indians awarded $30,000 in college scholarships to three Native American students in California. Two of those three students attend Humboldt State University.

Gabriella Jarnaghan of the Hoopa Valley Tribe and Ty’ithreeha Allen of the Yurok tribe were each awarded $10,000 as part of the 12th annual Rodney T. Mathews Jr. scholarship .

Michael Fisher, a spokesman for the Morongo Band of Mission Indians, says the scholarship program is open to enrolled members of any of the more than 100 federally recognized tribes in California.

“Morongo has provided $410,000 to 43 Native American students across the state as part of the tribes ongoing effort to help reverse the trends that left Native Americans as the most underrepresented group in colleges and universities,” Fisher said.

The scholarship applicants were considered by their academic success and community service.

Jarnaghan applied for the scholarship before her first semester of college. She had originally decided to attend University of California Berkeley, but then changed her mind and decided to attend HSU.

Jarnaghan thought the scholarship was a good opportunity, and with guidance of her high school counselor, was convinced to apply.

She was driving to the bank with her mother when she saw the email.

“I was so relieved,”Jarnaghan said. “I couldn’t believe it.”

The scholarship is helping Jarnaghan with tuition, books and basic necessities.

Jarnaghan was the associated student body president, California scholarship federation president and was on the community youth council in high school.

She is majoring in business and would like to learn more about business law. Most of her community members want her to return to Hoopa.

“A lot of people want me to go back and help the tribe earn money,” Jarnaghan said. “Part of me wants to, but the other part of me wants to go explore somewhere else.”

Allen is enrolled in the Yurok tribe, but is also from Karuk tribe. She was encouraged by her spiritual aunt to apply for the scholarship.

Allen was working at the United Indian Health Service when she received the call about the scholarship.

“I was so excited I yelled,” Allen said. “I really worked hard for it.”

The scholarship is helping Allen cover tuition and book cost.

Allen was a straight-A student and had always strived to get good grades. She volunteered at the United Indian Health Services, at native events and was the president of the Native American club in high school. Her determination comes from her family.

“I have younger siblings and cousins. I want to succeed for them,” Allen said. “I want to give encouragement to the younger generation in my tribal community.”

Allen is majoring in child development and is minoring in American Indian education and psychology. She would like to start a holistic daycare that incorporates Native American culture and traditional values into the curriculum.

“It’s important for me to start this day care,” Allen said. “I want to help my community by providing them a space where their kids can learn and grow in an educational setting that incorporates our native values and beliefs.”