Vocies of student science

By Nathan Owain |

Voices of student science aims to highlight individual Humboldt State students majoring within the widespread realm of the sciences.

_______________________________________________________________________

Jenny Thayer is a freshman biological sciences major from Elk Grove, California.

She decided to come to Humboldt State University to study biology because she heard good things about the program. “I really love the weather,” Thayer said.

“I think the people in the local community are amazing and I have had a lot of individual moments with a lot of teachers who are amazing too. They really help you and are really invested in how you do as a class and individually,” she said.

Thayer said that when she graduates from H.S.U. she wants to apply for medical school.

_______________________________________________________________________

Vanessa Munoz is a senior environmental management and protection major.

“We talk with children about appreciating nature by describing the different things that nature provides for us,” Munoz said.

Munoz decided to come to H.S.U. because it is more affordable compared to other schools.

“I am originally from San Diego, so this is a very different setting for me,” Munoz said. “I love living here because I enjoy that it is outside of the city.”

She said that she is still deciding if she wants to stay and get a masters degree, but also admits that maybe she’ll travel around the country and visit our national parks.

_______________________________________________________________________

Alexander Cody-Prentice is a senior environmental resources engineering major from Berkeley, California.

Cody-Prentice said that he looked at all of the environmental degrees offered at all of the Calif. State universities and found that H.S.U. offered many fun and interesting options.

“A lot of people at our school have progressive ideas,” Cody-Prentice said, adding that this fact is something that helps keep him excited about science in general.

As for his future plans, Cody-Prentice said, “I am still at a point where I am deciding where to go. I am focusing on my major, but after I graduate I might get a masters in astrophysics.”

_______________________________________________________________________