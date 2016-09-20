Don't Miss
Students clean local beaches

By Jared Funk|

Cheyenne Clark pulls a rusted propane tank from the sand near the North Jetty of Humboldt Bay. Clark, a junior at Humboldt State University studying zoology, was participating in International Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday, September 17.

HSU student Cheyenne Clark picks up a rusty propane tank near the north jetty.

“It’s important for individuals to come out and help,” Clark said. “You’ll see an impact, you’ll see a change.”

A tire sits in the sand near the north jetty.

The Saturday morning cleanup was organized by the Humboldt chapter of the Surfrider Foundation. According to Daniel Jones, a Surfrider volunteer, the foundation has unofficial beach cleanups almost every week and organizes events a few times a year.

Daniel Jones sorts trash gathered by Surfrider Foundation volunteers.

HSU alumni, Dallas Dufrene, also participated in the Surfriders event. Dufrene works at “The Shop”, a surfing and watersports shop in Arcata. He spends 20 to 25 days of the month surfing at various beaches in Humboldt County and is concerned about trash going into the watershed.

Some of the trash collected on September, 17 for International Coastal Cleanup Day

“I don’t want to come down here and step on a syringe,” Dufrene said.

Cheyenne Clark and Amber Larson catalogue trash on International Coastal Cleanup Day.

Miguel Vasquez is a spanish and business student at HSU, and Saturday’s cleanup was his first time volunteering at such an event. Vasquez is a Los Angeles native and wants to organize a similar event at his hometown beaches.

Jacqueline Callaway hauls a car part from the beach near north jetty.

“This kind of inspired me,” said Vasquez.

