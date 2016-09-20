Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Students clean local beaches Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By Jared Funk|

Cheyenne Clark pulls a rusted propane tank from the sand near the North Jetty of Humboldt Bay. Clark, a junior at Humboldt State University studying zoology, was participating in International Coastal Cleanup Day on Saturday, September 17.

“It’s important for individuals to come out and help,” Clark said. “You’ll see an impact, you’ll see a change.”

The Saturday morning cleanup was organized by the Humboldt chapter of the Surfrider Foundation. According to Daniel Jones, a Surfrider volunteer, the foundation has unofficial beach cleanups almost every week and organizes events a few times a year.

HSU alumni, Dallas Dufrene, also participated in the Surfriders event. Dufrene works at “The Shop”, a surfing and watersports shop in Arcata. He spends 20 to 25 days of the month surfing at various beaches in Humboldt County and is concerned about trash going into the watershed.

“I don’t want to come down here and step on a syringe,” Dufrene said.

Miguel Vasquez is a spanish and business student at HSU, and Saturday’s cleanup was his first time volunteering at such an event. Vasquez is a Los Angeles native and wants to organize a similar event at his hometown beaches.

“This kind of inspired me,” said Vasquez.