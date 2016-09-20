Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Finding an edge Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By Andrew Butler|

Four students trickle into the Goodwin Forum as the clock hits 11 a.m. Two well-dressed women are seated near the podium, note pads and coffee in hand. They represent Strategic Edge, an athletic consulting firm whose sole goal being to assess deficit issues within intercollegiate athletic programs.

Nancy Mitchell, representing Strategic Edge, has overseen more than 50 intercollegiate athletic assessments. Along with Jill Wilson, a subcontractor of Strategic Edge, Mitchell invited students to give feedback on their personal experience with HSU athletics. The objective, according to Mitchell, being to gather insight as to how the greater HSU community views the athletic program.

“Our goal is to assess an athletic program in terms of its economic value, and its value to the community,” Mitchell said. “We invite students and community members to give their perspective on HSU athletics so we can better assess its [athletics] value.”

Mitchell said Strategic Edge plans to finish their assessment on athletics by the end of November. The firm’s assessment will include its observed value of athletics in terms of both its impact on the surrounding community and its economical viability.

Prior to the start of the 2007-2008 academic year, the California State University system levied heavy cuts to its general fund disbursement to its colleges. These cuts resulted in massive layoffs and program cuts throughout all CSU’s. In Humboldt State’s case, the cuts resulted in the athletics program losing all general fund money, and adopting some of the highest student athletic fees of any CSU. The deficit is expected to grow $600,000 by the end of spring 2017.

Today, every HSU attendee taking at least six units pays $262.41 to athletics as part of the instructionally related activities fee (IRA). According to the 2015-2016 athletics budget, IRA’s account for $4.3 million of the $5.3 million total athletic budget. The remaining $1 million is made up of donations, game revenue and corporate partnerships.

Corporate partnerships are the programs through which athletics allows businesses to advertise in exchange for services. These services come in two categories, cash payments and business donations.

Cash payments constitute businesses paying HSU to advertise in the Redwood Bowl, on programs, and other athletics related materials. Business donations consist of local businesses giving free services to athletics in order for athletics to pass those services to prospective recruits, saving money in the process.

Tom Trepiak, associate athletic director of external affairs, explained that the increased activities fees levied under former university President Roland Richmond were not meant to be a permanent solution to the deficit.

“Roland Richmond’s plan, as I understand, was that increased IRA’s would cushion the deficit,” Trepiak said. “And as enrollment rose, IRA fees could be brought back down, and the balance would even out.”

Activities fees rose once again this academic year due to decreased overall enrollment at HSU, and a 10 percent rise in athletic administrator compensation. The 10 percent increase stems from last year’s (2015) collective bargaining agreement.

While discussing the budget, Mitchell said, “It’s unusual for a CSU to not use general fund money on their athletic program, we don’t typically see a program fund itself solely through activities fees, donations, game revenue and corporate partnerships.”

In an e-mail, university President Lisa Rossbacher said, “The purpose of bringing Strategic Edge to campus is to provide an external perspective on our intercollegiate athletics program. The resulting report will provide insights into how our programs compare — in size, funding, funding sources and expenditures — with others across the country.”

Rossbacher did not let the Lumberjack know whether or not the report will be made public* but said, “I have no preconceived ideas about the report from these consultants will say when it is completed in late November.”

In response to the question of potential athletic program cuts, Mitchell said “everything is on the table.”

Editor’s note: *The report will not be made public by Strategic edge, it is up to Rossbacher whether or not the report will be made available to students and community members.

The Lumberjack reached out to athletic director Dan Collen, however Collen was unable to meet with Lumberjack staff.