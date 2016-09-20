Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Lumberjacks lead in Outdoor Nation Campus Challenge Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By Claire Roth |

The third week of the Outdoor Nation Campus Challenge is nearly over, but the participants representing Humboldt State have yet to let the school’s status on the challenge leaderboard slip from number one.

Eryn Read, a senior majoring in recreation administration, currently holds the second highest slot on the leaderboard for participants from HSU. Read first heard about the challenge from Geneviève Marchand, one of her recreation administration professors.

“I remember my professor saying that it would be so cool if HSU could rank in one of the top 10 schools,” Read said. “And we really quickly shot up to the first slot, we’ve been holding onto it the whole time.”

Read’s dog Mishka, a Labrador-German Shepherd, is her motivation for getting outside and also her favorite adventure buddy for hikes.

“Almost every time I’m hiking, he’s with me,” Read said. “I take him pretty much everywhere. I’m actually working on getting him certified as an emotional support animal so I can bring him to school too and start working with him.”

In terms of what the challenge means for HSU, Read said. “A lot of people don’t really know about HSU, it’s not really on the map. But winning this would get more publicity and also show that everybody here, no matter what their major is or what their personality is, they like to be outside. I think this challenge really showcases what HSU is about.”

Beyond the collegiate realm, Read views the challenge as a possible tool to set a good example for the youth to get outside and stay active.

“With the technology that we have nowadays, everybody is always inside and on screens, especially kids,” Read said. “The only way that you’re going to get kids motivated to get outside is if you also get adults motivated to get outside.”

Jordan Johnson is a senior majoring in environmental studies with a minor in recreation administration. He works at the Humboldt Bay Aquatic Center as a facilities assistant and uses his bike as transport there and back. “It feels like I’m attached to my bike most of the time, so I usually will snap a photo,” Johnson said. Working at the Center allows Johnson to take out the watercrafts as an employee benefit, which he says has become one of his favorite outdoor activities.

Johnson has not lost interest in the Challenge since it has begun.

“I’m having a lot of fun doing it,” Johnson said. “It definitely ties into the reason why HSU wanted to compete in the first place; we have all this access to outdoor rec areas. The dunes and forest are within 20 minutes of each other, I can ride my bike to the beach and be back here and go hike through the forest. It’s pretty sweet.”

Johnson said that the Challenge opens up doors for those who may not have had prior experience in outdoor activities.

“After looking at the posts from other people and the activities that count for points,”Johnson said. “It’s kind of like a deconstruction of the meaning of being ‘outdoorsy.’ I feel that most people think outdoorsy means, “I go backpacking every month, wear plaid head to toe, hiking boots,” but really there are more opportunities for people to get outside that may be more within their entry level, that they feel comfortable with, so it’s kind of giving people an understanding that there’s an outdoors for them.”

If you are interested in participating, please register and log in at www.oncampuschallenge.org or download the free Outdoor Nation app on the iTunes App Store for iPhone® or the Google Play Store forAndroid™.