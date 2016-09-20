Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Protectors of Standing Rock Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

Race Blackwell|

Conor Handley, from the Yaqui tribe, has travelled to Standing Rock in North Dakota twice now to see what he could do and experience the Dakota Access Pipeline protest. The Native American studies major found himself on the frontline thirty minutes after first arriving to Standing Rock. He was about five feet away from a security guard and his dog when the security guard looked at Conor and said “go get ‘em!” and let his dog off the leash.

The Dakota Access pipeline is a 1,134-mile-long oil pipeline running from Stanley, North Dakota to Patoka, Illinois. The distance from Arcata to San Diego, California, isn’t three-quarters of that.

Those who stand against the Dakota Access pipeline are not to be called protestors anymore. According to student of psychology Bubba Riggins, of the Yurok and Hupa tribe, the people who stand at Standing Rock are “protectors.”

“I want to make it clear that this is not a protest,” Riggins said. “The people who have gathered at the Standing Rock Reservation are there to protect the sacred lands and water-ways. Not just for the sake of the Lakota people, but anyone who relies on the river as a source of life.”

Should the Dakota Access pipeline be built, it would pump oil underneath the Missouri River. Adrian Romo, Tche Shä Lipan Diné, a kinesiology major originally from St. Louis, says that the Missouri River filters into the Mississippi River which connects to the Arkansas River. Romo said that if the pipeline were to burst that it could potentially pollute all three of those rivers which would affect millions of people.

“This is not just a native issue,” Romo said. “This is not just the Standing Rock’s or Dakota’s issue, they’re the closest to it but there are plenty more folks down the river.”

Within the first thirty minutes Conor Handley first arrived to Standing Rock he heard people start to yell.

“Warriors to the front! Warriors to the front! Young men, go!”

Conor followed a group of people who were running towards the frontlines alongside a group of young men on horseback. About two miles from the camp was where the pipeline construction was happening.

“When we got there, there were bulldozers bulldozing through a known sacred site,” Handley said. “People were crying, they were angry, they were hurting and knocked down the fence that separated us from the bulldozers and began to march into the field.”

That’s when the Dakota Access security company, hired to protect the bulldozers, rode in on trucks and unloaded security guards with attack dogs.

“I actually was about five feet away from one of the security guards and his dog,” He said. “I was standing right next to him and a guy on horseback. The security guard looked at us and he just goes “go get ‘em!” and let his dog off the leash.”

The dog ran straight at Handley, but he was lucky there was a horse next to him as the dog turned and bit the horse in the chest. The security guard came running after and punched Handley in the stomach. The security guard continued to throw punches at anyone around him.

“It was pretty crazy,” Handley said. “You know, felt like we were in 1960 or 1500. It didn’t feel like we were human beings in their eyes.”

The second time Handley drove to Standing Rock with the Chumash people from Santa Barbara. The drive was three days long and they drove with four fully loaded vehicles filled to the brim with camping supplies, food, and stuff to donate to the Standing Rock camp.

“What happens to one of us happens to all of us,” He said. “Particularly when it comes to water. Not to mention this is a stand of solidarity. We’ve never seen anything like this, not ever, in the history of the Native American people, has there been a gathering of this size to stand up for our land and our environment.”

Handley thinks this is an important moment in history.

“It finally feels like we’re doing something,” He said. “Like we have the chance to make a difference and maybe to win this battle.”

Tani Zavalla, Santa Ynez Chumash (Snamala), a kinesiology major was ready to go to Standing Rock, however, due to the responsibility of college she has been unable to.

“It affects us where we feel like we can’t do much to help,” Zavalla said. “We feel like we’d be doing a lot more if we were there on the frontline with them.”

Handley says that this will be a moment to remember for tribes from all over the nation.

“They’ll remember how we stood together and [were] able to win against a billion dollar project,” He said. “That we were able to win with nothing – just ourselves.”

As of right now construction has been temporarily brought to a halt by the Obama administration. According to Handley, the halt is too late and not enough.

“The fight is not over,” Handley said. “It’s not over until that pipeline is dead. The system that we’re living in, this fossil fuel destructive industry, it has to end otherwise we’re all going to face the consequences.”