Women’s Soccer Home Opener

Photos and Captions by: James Towney |
Midfielder Rose Harman kicks the ball away from San Bernardino’s Sarah Bradley in Humboldt State’s 3-2 home opening win over the Coyotes on Sept. 16 at College Creek Field.
Humboldt’s Kylie Forbes and opponant Gabby Evaristo jostle in the air for the ball on Sept. 19 at College Creek Field in the home opener for HSU womens soccer against Cal State San Bernardino.
Madison Barnett out works San Bernardino’s Megan Todd and attempts to put the ball in the middle for a shot on goal Sept. 19 at College Creek Field.
Humboldt’s Jensen Smith takes a shot on the goal against San Bernardino on Sept. 16 at College Creek Field.
Bridget Daley, left, and Nicki Argentieri, right, race for the ball after it was cleared downfield by Humboldt defender on Sept. 19 at College Creek Field
Sophomore MaKenna Dunn crosses the ball to the middle of San Bernardino’s 18-yard box in attempt to assist on a goal on Sept. 19 at College Creek Field.
Humboldt’s Madison Barnett collides in the air with San Bernardino’s Nicki Argentieri for ball possesion on Sept. 16 at College Creek Field.
Freshman Myriah Epino clears the ball down the middle of the field to an open teammate in Humboldt’s 3-2 victory over Cal State San Bernardino on Sept. 16 at College Creek Field.
Midfielder Alex Jenkins breaks past the San Bernardino goalkeeper to score one of her two goals of the day and tie the game at 1-1 on Sept. 19 at College Creek Field.
