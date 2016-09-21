Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: “All Eyes On Me” Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

Q&A with Ja’Quan Gardner

By: Keaundrey Clark |

Even with his small stature, all eyes are on junior running back Ja’Quan Gardner at all times. Last year he was runner–up for the Harlon Hill Trophy which is awarded to the Division II college football player of the year. He will be looking to be the man on the top of the mountain at season’s end. He was last season’s nation leader in rushing with 2,226 yards, 188.8 rushing yards per game and 25 rushing touchdowns. He may be small but has the heart of a giant. The Jacks will look for him to dominate and be a leader if they hope to repeat the success they had last year.

When did you start playing football?

I started playing in the sixth grade, I always liked football growing up. My family was more of a basketball family, yet my brother and I decided to play. My first game I was nervous because I had to play the older kids who were bigger than me. I made it work.

With your size do you feel like it’s an advantage or a disadvantage?

I feel like it’s an advantage because I’m low to the ground, and my low center of gravity helps me. As a ball carrier it helps me run the ball.

Was there ever a moment where you didn’t know if football would be for you?

Playing and loving the game. It was always fun for me. I’ve always let everything take care of itself on the field.

What are your goals outside of football?

I actually want to stay around football as an athletic training major. I’d like to be a P.E Teacher or Coach one day. I love all sports. I just want to be around the game for as long as I can.

How have the coaches at HSU helped you on and off the field to become a better person?

They’ve taught me a lot of lessons: dedication and hard work, when I first got here they really embraced me and brought me in with open arms. It made me really feel like I was at home. It was a great feeling. I appreciate the coaches here.

Who do you credit for your success?

The team and the coaching staff. They’ve put their trust in me on the field, the offensive line does a great job of blocking and taking care of me. We work for each other.

When you look back on your time at HSU, how do you want to be remembered?

Hopefully they say he was a pretty good football player.