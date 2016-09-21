Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Fantasy Football 101 Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: Ermelo Albert Rebosura |

The fantasy football gods punished rosters this week.

Adrian Peterson, Danny Woodhead, Doug Martin, Ameer Abdullah, Arian Foster, Jonathan Stewart and Thomas Rawls were all on the receiving end of the punishment leaving their games early due to injury. Some of them, like Peterson and Woodhead, will be out of commission longer than others.

These seven running backs scored a combined 9 points. They were probably in your lineups too. Adding insult to injury —pun intended— 15 kickers scored 9 or more points so you might have lost to a kicker.

My ego was injured last week too. I issued a challenge last week on Twitter where I predicted the Detroit Lions’ backfield to score the most fantasy points. I had one challenger, Arthur Jen, who chose the Oakland Raiders. He beat me bad, 25-11. If Ameer Abdullah didn’t get injured, I would’ve had a better chance at winning. But I don’t want to make any excuses.

This week, tweet me @ErmeloAlbert or comment in the section below which Minnesota Vikings running back will score more fantasy points now that Peterson is injured. I’m choosing Matt Asiata. You can also tweet me or comment if you have any questions when it comes to fantasy football or email me albertrebosura@yahoo.com.

Here are my players to start, sit and add this week.

Player to start and add:

Travis Benjamin

Travis Benjamin is making the most of his opportunity with Keenan Allen out for the season. In his first week without Allen, he had six catches for 115 yards and two touchdowns. His 23 points were the second-highest output for wide receivers. With one of Philip Rivers’ favorite targets, Woodhead out for the season, expect even more chances for Benjamin to put up points every week. He’s only owned in 82 percent of Yahoo leagues. Sign him and start him this week because he’s playing against a very weak Colts defense.

Player to sit

Latavius Murray

He scored 12 points in week one and scored 15 last week but there are signs for concern. He only had 59 yards rushing on 14 carries week one. Last week Jalen Richard and DeAndre Washington had 13 combined carries to his 8. This week they play the Titans who has only allowed 38 yards rushing this season. Sit Murray this week or try to trade him with so many running backs injured.

*Winner of weekly fantasy challenge will receive a complimentary lumberjack shirt and could have your fantasy advice printed in next week’s paper.