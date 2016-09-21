Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Homers for Hundreds Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

Softball’s 14th annual Pay To Play fundraiser

By: Lindsey Zito |

The biggest fundraiser of the year for HSU’s women’s softball is coming up September 24. The Jack’s 14th annual Pay to Play fundraiser is a game for anyone interested in a chance to compete against the nationally ranked team. HSU’s senior All-American pitcher Madison Williams will be playing in her fourth fundraising game this Saturday.

“It’s a chance to interact with the community and our biggest supporters,” Williams said, “It’s fun being competitive against them.”

Last year HSU Alumni, local business owners, softball boosters, HSU coaches and several others participated in the Pay to Play game.

“These guys can really play,” Williams said, “I remember this one time Skip Gleason (previous women’s basketball coach) hit a ball up the middle and hit me in the shin.”

Even HSU professors sign up to play. For the past couple years, biological science professor Casey Lu has pitched against the Jacks for the fundraiser. Senior second basemen Sydney Roberts recalls previous games with him.

“He (Lu) has some of the most wicked pitches,” Roberts said, “one year most of our batting lineup couldn’t even touch a pitch.”

Returning this year to play against the jacks is 2016 softball alumna Darian Harris.

“It’ll be fun to play on the same field as my team again,” Harris said, “even though I don’t get to wear the same jersey as them anymore.”

While any and everyone is encouraged to sign up, a majority of the players that sign up to play against the Jacks are men. Harris explains playing against a number of men, including her father, was one of her favorite things about the game.

“We get pushed harder when we play against the men,” Harris said, “I even got to pick my dad off first base after he got a base hit one year.”

Last year the Jacks raised $4000 from the game. The Pay to Play game funds are used for needed equipment and player scholarships. Head softball coach Shelli Sarchett explains the importance of the fundraiser.

“Without the support, the program could not meet it’s accomplishments or commitments,” Sarchett said.

The annual Pay to Play doubleheader starts at 12 p.m. Saturday. The Jacks urge anyone interested in watching or participating in a great game to come stop by. Player entry fee is $500 for a business or $250 for an individual.

“The competition has been tenacious, exciting and enjoyable for all concerned,” Sarchett said.