Jacks Pass

By: Brian Cohen |

College Creek Soccer Field saw its first home openers this weekend while the Redwood Bowl and Lumberjack Arena were empty, as all the other teams were on the road. Volleyball, women’s soccer and men’s soccer played in their first CCAA conference games kicking off the start of the real season.

Football:

The Jacks traveled to Simon Fraser and did not let the long trip affect their play. They got out to a hot start 35-0 and eventually won the game 56-24. Running back Ja’Quan Gardner sparked the offense with a 87-yard touchdown for their first play on offense. He added another three touchdowns to become Humboldt State’s all-time leading scorer with 258 career points. The Jacks will return to the Redwood Bowl on 6 p.m. Saturday to host Western Oregon University.

Volleyball:

In the conference opener Friday night, the Jacks were able to stomp Cal Poly Pomona 3 set to none. It was an opposite result on Saturday when the Jacks traveled to Cal State San Bernardino, where they dropped three sets to none. The Jacks are now 6-4 on the season and 1-1 in conference play.

Cross Country:

The team had the week off from competition as they get ready to travel to Minnesota for their next event Sept. 24.

Women’s Soccer:

Men’s Soccer:

The Jacks on the season are 2-3-1 after dropping their last game. They opened their home schedule this past weekend. The Jacks played two close games but were unable to get enough on the scoreboard to come out on top despite good defense play. They will hit the road again this weekend for their next two games.

