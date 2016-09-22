Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Editorial: The North Dakota Pipeline & the illusion of victory Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

The protest in North Dakota against the building of a $3.8 billion dollar pipeline, has been labeled the largest convergence of Native Americans within the last century. The solidarity between various tribes from various parts of the country illustrates the tug-of-war between profit and people that big business tends to place upon society.

Although Obama has issued a temporary halt on the North Dakota pipeline, this does not put an absolute end to the overall construction. The reasons behind the halt state more research into prior decisions regarding Lake Oahe, one of the major water sources for the Standing Rock Tribe.

The Obama administration has asked for the construction of the pipeline around or below Lake Oahe to be “voluntarily halted” by the construction company, while these additional considerations are made.

Were these “temporary halts” really issued in favor of the mass resistance shown by Native American tribes? Or are politics being played and the temporary halt is a way of pacifying a movement?

Many people read headlines like, “Obama administration orders North Dakota pipeline to stop” and labeled that as a victory without reading the full story. While the administration holds “discussions” on issues regarding the pipeline and time progresses, many people will lose interest in the construction of the pipeline as more headlines and stories become topic of conversation.

After the discussions, the construction of the pipeline will most likely continue, due to pressure from the various entities involved, from politicians to businesses who will profit from the pipeline.

Understanding the spirit of Native Americans, the protest will also continue. The only thing that will change is the public and national media’s attention to the Native Americans and their protest against the pipeline.

Within the last week, warrants have been sent out for individuals. In addition, protesters are being arrested for protesting on pipeline construction sites. These sites are being identified as private property, and protesters find themselves being charged with felony reckless endangerment.

Does this sound like a company that plans to abort its business schemes anytime soon?

Do not be fooled with media headlines meant to mislead people. Do not settle for the illusion of victory. The struggle still continues to put an absolute stop to the North Dakota pipeline.