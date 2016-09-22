Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: The alignment of prosperity Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: Travon Thomas

The key to building any economy is by commencing an active plan–which will bring the community together and build a foundation so stable, even without the concept of gravity it won’t budge. What I mean is, if a community can enrich itself with its own resources, it shall be prosperous.

I call it the trifecta. Education-Economy-Environment.

The allure of knowledge can collapse mighty armies and bring power to the smallest corners of Earth. This may be cliche, but true.

We must read to build strength in our minds. If the community is well-educated, you will see an increase in economy/profit, and a decrease in crime.

By first building the intellect of the collective, a long-lived economy can be expected.

An economy is the driving force of any community. If the community finds its force and maintains it, that community will be a prosperous one indeed.

The main goal is getting youth involved with the economy of their community by introducing them to business at an early age.

Adolescents are indeed the foundation of the future, are they not? Without overburdening their development and purity of mind, the youth will shortly become the backbone of the community.

If the youth are educated on where they come from and where they currently reside, the more resilient they naturally become to others. With that said, the community becomes more enduring to outside forces.

It is well known the United States spends more money per capita on inmates than they do on students. Every year this number increases. So what this communicates to us is, eventually there will be no money invested towards education.

Take a look at some of the most prosperous communities within this country and what they spend on educating their youth. You will find the numbers are quite the contrary.

Now look at these same communities and look at their crime rates. Education and crime go hand-in-hand on the pendulum.



If one is educated, they will acquire various skills that will make them better people for their communities.

These things include being able to shelter and feed oneself, which allows people to actively participate in their community.

I don’t need to tell you about my own financial downfalls and growing up below the poverty line, because we all have experienced these things on a personal level, or know of someone who has.

We as a society have become so attached to an economy that we live for it and willingly breathe in its toxins.

By manipulating the economy we will remove the stressors that affects our day-to-day activities, right down to how much time we get to spend with our families.

Ask yourself this question: are you happy?

If it weren’t for $$$, would you partake in any of your day-to-day activities? You must cut the angles in this linear world. Even with its faults, this country is one of the best places in the world for opportunity, so don’t just settle for a 9-5 as the only means of income.

Take advantage of the fact that an idea, which is a vibration, can be turned into riches. Now stomp the ground!!! Feel that rhythm beneath your feet? Turn that into revenue. Play an active role in each level of the economy.

Who said you must be fixed to one thing? This idea goes against human behavior. Can you imagine thinking about the same solitary thing over and over again? Almost insanity right?

Well, it is. Everything correlates to each other and the correlation between education, environment and the economy is very vital.

If you are not educated, you will not know how to properly take care of yourself and your environment. If the environment, which is a reflection of the economy is not well groomed, then the community will ultimately suffer.

I feel fear and anguish in my dreams of the future. The quality of education gets diminished by the year. Both our environment and economy is showing signs of stress.

For these stressors to be removed, we must take back our communities; create healthy streams of income, endorse the education of the youths and become more active in our community. You might read this and give no more thought on the matter…

Open your Eye..

Think.

Feel the Vibrations..

Think.

Thinking Tank.