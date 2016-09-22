Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: The power of women rising together Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: Kayla Lindeman

Lately it has become all too common for women to openly judge the decisions of other women, mainly in the nature of pregnancy, relationships and the choice to drink and party versus not to. As if a comparison to somebody else’s life, will help improve the quality of another’s.

The conversations floating around the internet comparing the homely, settled lifestyle to a traveling, partying mentality are somewhat useless and immature. The underlying message within each of them is, “What you’re doing with your time is foolish compared to what I’m doing with mine.”

These openly insensitive judgments shouldn’t be made about anyone. Let alone our fellow apprenticeship of rising, strong, beautiful women. We should be standing together, regardless of our differing stages in life.

It is likely these comparisons are arising because of our age group as college students. This chunk of time is filled with vital, crucial events that shape our adult lives. We are discovering our morals and values in a completely independent setting and it is liberating, nonetheless.

At the same time, this post-adolescent, idealistic phase leads us to make all-knowing judgments toward others if they don’t align with our newfound knowledge, truths or beliefs.

Careless fight-or-flight responses when meeting someone with different experiences, are mockery, judgment and rejection.

We are all on our own separate, individual paths, leading to the same place. By and large our destinations lead to growth, regardless of the environment we choose to place ourselves in.

The roads in which we travel may be different, but that does not constitute for belittlement.

It is also important to keep in mind the majority of women who have children in their college years experience unplanned pregnancies. Judging someone for their integrity to take responsibility for their actions is counterintuitive to the power of women as a collective.

Now, the common goal isn’t to sit around in circles and braid each others’ hair. There will be plenty of women we don’t get along with or relate to. But the simple art of having mutual respect for one another can bond females together, tighter than ever before.

There is so much tearing down of women in society when it should be our duty to hold each other up.

If you have children at a young age, that is okay. If you don’t, that is okay too. If you want to spend your 20s traveling, that is a lovely decision. And if you find more joy staying at home, then that is equally as extraordinary.

Let’s end the online ostracizing and stand together to rise collectively and with power.