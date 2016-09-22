Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Wealth creation: The new Civil Rights movement Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: Slauson Girl

I am intrigued with the stories African-American people who have acquired success in America outside of the entertainment and athletic sector.

Once while looking into the history of Black business in America, during times like the Jim Crow era and pre/post segregation, I came across this book entitled, “Black Titan.”

“Black Titan” is the autobiography of Arthur George Gaston (July 4, 1892 – Jan. 19, 1996). He lived until he was 103 and when he passed away, he was worth $130 million. He owned an insurance company, a motel, a finance/loan company and a funeral home.

I loved the character and philosophy of Gatson. One of the many things that stood out to me was:

“Author George knew that there was two sides to the civil right struggle. You must fight for your rights, but you must also develop economically. You can now ride any train, but do you have the price for the ticket? Then you still aren’t going anywhere. Black business owners know a crucial aspect of the civil rights movement is economics/business. Without it, our communities cannot move forward.”

I thought this was very significant because I also see economics as one of the main reasons many African-American communities seem to be stuck in arrested development in the present day.

While we are pre-occupied protesting police brutality in the 21st century, the deteriorating communities of inner cities, where most African-Americans live, are playing a crucial role in their overall development as individuals. Or lack thereof.

What I always found fascinating was how during times of segregation in America, African-Americans were forced to build much-needed businesses within their own communities, which we did.

Not just mom and pop grocery stores, but banks, hospitals, fire departments, hotels and other important businesses; communities which thrived and did well, such as Tulsa, Oklahoma, also known as “Black Wall-Street,” and Central Avenue in Los Angeles during the 1940s-1950s.

Blacks were restricted to certain areas of cities, and they turned these sections into enclaves of businesses and culture; profitable businesses and a booming culture, if I must say so.

So what happened to these communities? If it wasn’t angry mobs of jealous White folks who burned down places like Tulsa, Oklahoma, it was this aspect of integration, which we fought so hard for.

Black people no longer restricted to their own community, were now able to spend their dollars anywhere they chose. Black communities and businesses, which were once the epicentre of Black economics, were no longer the go-to source, and suffered tremendously.

I always believed integration negatively affected Black people in terms of economics. Black people in America have $1 trillion dollars in buying power in the present day, yet many of our communities are degraded.

While we wait for government assistance to fix our communities, companies are buying up real estate, and gentrification is slowly pushing us out of the very areas we were once restricted to.

African-American peoples’ integration into American society was basically the merging of Black spending power into the overall American economy. With it, I see the lack of unity and collectivism that it has stripped from our people. The effects of which, we are still dealing with today.