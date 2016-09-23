A pipeline of problems

By Emily Owen |
If the North Dakota Access pipeline sees completion, it is expected to carry 570,000 barrels of crude oil every day from North Dakota to Illinois. This route runs through Native American cultural sites and will be just half a mile outside reservation boundaries.
The Standing Rock Sioux and surrounding tribes began a movement to prevent the pipeline’s construction and were soon joined in solidarity by environmental and other groups throughout the country. The presence of the pipeline will result not only in the destruction of cultural Native American lands, but also will have negative environmental repercussions.
On Sept. 9, a federal judge denied the Sioux tribe’s appeal to stop construction on the pipeline. This was followed by an official halt from President Obama’s administration, due to environmental concerns. Although some have argued the pipeline would be lucrative for American-sourced oil, it also has the potential to pollute the groundwater supply of up to 28 million people.
Andrew Stubblefield, associate professor of hydrology and watershed management at Humboldt State, is adamant the pipeline will be just one in a long line of underground oil pipelines with the potential to spill or leak.
“Spills happen all the time,” Stubblefield said. “It’s part of the industry and you can pretty much expect they will happen. It’s a building operating expectation. If you look at the news in the last 10 years you would find multiple major oil spills happening every year. It’s exciting to see a group of people standing up to it.”
The pipeline’s existence could also cause distress for indigenous populations in the area who have lived off of the affected land for generations.
Keith Parker, a HSU fisheries biology graduate student and member of the local Yurok tribe, said this is more than just a risk to water quality.
“They do all this stuff in Indian country because they can justify it through the Environmental Protection Agency’s flawed logic,” Parker said. “They do whatever they can do to avoid making a complete environmental impact statement. Mitigate all the terrible effects, keep rewriting the environmental assessment. They’re not required to have public meetings, they do whatever they can to circumvent it.”
Parker points to western cultural norms as being an obstacle for putting an immediate end to the pipeline’s construction.
“Since the industrial revolution, western culture has been a poor steward of the earth and we’re feeling the repercussions now; but if we continue down this road we will be our own demise,” Parker said. “We have to learn to live harmoniously with nature in a stable, communal way or people aren’t going to be able to be here for much longer.”
Shanti Belaustegui, a HSU sophomore in the environmental studies program with an ecology and conservation science emphasis, said a lack of prioritization is at the root of the issue.
“Environmentally justice speaking, it’s a horrible problem because once again people who are being the most affected have the least to say,” Belaustegui said. “A large part of the frustration comes from our government placing higher importance on monetary gain than their own people.”
The pipeline’s completion will result in the mass-transport and eventual consumption of oil, increasing the potential for environmental degradation through the burning of fossil fuels. Additionally, solutions for issues caused by the pipeline’s existence could also prove harmful. In the event of a burst section of pipeline, chemicals would most likely seep into nearby water sources.
Populations who had once relied on these sources would then require clean water to be transported in from elsewhere; this would most likely call for the usage of gas-powered transportation, heightening emission levels. When it comes to stopping the problem of the pipeline at its root, it’s not just a pipe dream; it’s a necessity.
I’d like to say a few words about the protest of the pipeline in North Dakota.
These people are protesting the pipeline when they don’t really know anything about it. They don’t know that modern pipeline construction and integrity testing will not allow the possibility of rupture, as long as said testing is performed periodically. Any pipeline that does rupture or leak is a direct result of human error. The pipeline is not evil.
What they should be protesting is the deliberate oversight of pipeline degradation. With today’s technology, oil companies can send a ‘smart pig’ through a pipeline, which accurately measures the thickness and integrity of the pipe in any given location. Some oil companies for one reason or another fail to do this kind of periodic testing when it is required, which can lead to a rupture or a leak. It is that kind of negligence that these people should be protesting, and not the pipeline itself. The pipeline couldn’t possibly hurt their precious water, as long as periodic integrity testing is enforced.
We need to spread more awareness of just how much safer pipelines are than other alternatives, such as trains, which often get de-railed and spill hundreds of thousands of gallons of caustic and toxic chemicals on the ground. Or oil tankers, which can sink or be structurally compromised, spilling millions of gallons of oil into our oceans, killing sea life for miles. Or trucks on the highway, which pollute the environment and use more fuel, and can crash and spill.
Pipelines are the answer for transporting oil, gas, and other chemical compounds like condensates and diluents.
In short, if the NDAP is not constructed, then the oil company will most certainly find an alternative method to transport their product, which will be much more of a danger to the environment. Is that what they want? Because that’s what they’re going to get.
Another point I’d like to make is that with modern pipelining procedures, there is very little to be had for environmental disturbance. The topsoil (Dirt) is dug and piled separately from the clay or other base soils such as rock, sand, or dirt. When the pipeline is lowered into the ditch, it is carefully and delicately buried with those soils in the order they were removed from the ground, to restore the natural form of the layers of soil seen when digging a deep ditch.
Another method of burying a pipeline becomes utilized when the pipeline must cross a waterway, body of water, road, railway, other pipeline, neighborhood, etc.. is called ‘boring’. This is the process in which a directional drilling machine is used to bore a hole using high pressure jets of water. This method is made highly accurate by the use of detection equipment which monitors the depth and direction of the bore, which is controllable by the technique of the operator. Once this bore is completed, the same machine is hooked on to a section of pipe, and the pipe is pulled through the bore, to the other side of whatever needs to be crossed. The pipe that is used in a bore is always thicker metal, with special coating designed to resist abrasion from rocks while being pulled. The ends are then welded to the rest of the pipeline, completing the section.
Along with soil management, another way that environmental impact is minimized is ‘right of way’ management. A pipeline company has right of way to commence construction, and the boundaries are clearly marked. Activity outside these boundaries is forbidden, which is also highly enforced.
These methods, which should be highly enforced, ensure that minimal environmental disturbance is achieved.