A pipeline of problems

By Emily Owen |

If the North Dakota Access pipeline sees completion, it is expected to carry 570,000 barrels of crude oil every day from North Dakota to Illinois. This route runs through Native American cultural sites and will be just half a mile outside reservation boundaries.

The Standing Rock Sioux and surrounding tribes began a movement to prevent the pipeline’s construction and were soon joined in solidarity by environmental and other groups throughout the country. The presence of the pipeline will result not only in the destruction of cultural Native American lands, but also will have negative environmental repercussions.

On Sept. 9, a federal judge denied the Sioux tribe’s appeal to stop construction on the pipeline. This was followed by an official halt from President Obama’s administration, due to environmental concerns. Although some have argued the pipeline would be lucrative for American-sourced oil, it also has the potential to pollute the groundwater supply of up to 28 million people.

Andrew Stubblefield, associate professor of hydrology and watershed management at Humboldt State, is adamant the pipeline will be just one in a long line of underground oil pipelines with the potential to spill or leak.

“Spills happen all the time,” Stubblefield said. “It’s part of the industry and you can pretty much expect they will happen. It’s a building operating expectation. If you look at the news in the last 10 years you would find multiple major oil spills happening every year. It’s exciting to see a group of people standing up to it.”

The pipeline’s existence could also cause distress for indigenous populations in the area who have lived off of the affected land for generations.

Keith Parker, a HSU fisheries biology graduate student and member of the local Yurok tribe, said this is more than just a risk to water quality.

“They do all this stuff in Indian country because they can justify it through the Environmental Protection Agency’s flawed logic,” Parker said. “They do whatever they can do to avoid making a complete environmental impact statement. Mitigate all the terrible effects, keep rewriting the environmental assessment. They’re not required to have public meetings, they do whatever they can to circumvent it.”

Parker points to western cultural norms as being an obstacle for putting an immediate end to the pipeline’s construction.

“Since the industrial revolution, western culture has been a poor steward of the earth and we’re feeling the repercussions now; but if we continue down this road we will be our own demise,” Parker said. “We have to learn to live harmoniously with nature in a stable, communal way or people aren’t going to be able to be here for much longer.”

Shanti Belaustegui, a HSU sophomore in the environmental studies program with an ecology and conservation science emphasis, said a lack of prioritization is at the root of the issue.

“Environmentally justice speaking, it’s a horrible problem because once again people who are being the most affected have the least to say,” Belaustegui said. “A large part of the frustration comes from our government placing higher importance on monetary gain than their own people.”

The pipeline’s completion will result in the mass-transport and eventual consumption of oil, increasing the potential for environmental degradation through the burning of fossil fuels. Additionally, solutions for issues caused by the pipeline’s existence could also prove harmful. In the event of a burst section of pipeline, chemicals would most likely seep into nearby water sources.

Populations who had once relied on these sources would then require clean water to be transported in from elsewhere; this would most likely call for the usage of gas-powered transportation, heightening emission levels. When it comes to stopping the problem of the pipeline at its root, it’s not just a pipe dream; it’s a necessity.