Arcata’s Minor Theatre reopens

by Tyler Boydstun

“I’m always looking for ways to give back,” said Minor Theatre owner Josh Neff. “I thought film is that sort of media that everyone can enjoy.”

Neff owns the Minor block on the Arcata Plaza. The morning of the Minor’s grand reopening, Neff talked about the journey the Minor has taken since he purchased it.

“I was looking for a commercial residential unit in downtown Arcata, the theatre came up, it wasn’t on the market but I knew a friend, “ Neff said. “It took us a couple months to get something nailed down and then I bought the building,”

The theater was leased to Coming Attractions and they weren’t taking care of it. Neff was forced to start from scratch.

“They took about half the seats, the screens, projectors, all the wires,” Neff said.

Ann Alter, head of the film department at Humboldt State, shared her thoughts about the reopening of the theatre.

“I think it’s great to show a diversity of films. The Minor was a vital resource for our community,” Alter said. “There’s a lot of people in Humboldt County who really celebrate the arts.”

Rae Robinson, head of the theatre department at HSU, says there is a benefit to having an independent movie theatre so close to HSU. Students are now able to see movie s from local filmmakers. The theatre won’t have to compete with the same box office demands that larger theatres have to.

“It’s such a great art house venue. I’m excited to have the alternative to the big chains,” Robinson said.

Alter took her general education Art of Film class to the theatre for film screenings before ownership changed.

“I encourage people to go see works they otherwise wouldn’t see. I think it’s important to watch films not just on your personal device,” Alter said. “The way films were actually meant to be seen is with an audience. It’s the reaction of the audience and the sharing of the story presented cinematically that is part of what film is about.”

Neff now runs the theatre with long time video buff Merrick McKinlay. Neff found McKinlay after hearing he bought an entire collection of videos from Video Experience and opened his own video store, La Dolce Video, on G Street in Arcata. Together Neff and McKinlay form the Minor Theatre Group.

“I figured at the very least, the dude’s way into film. I hit him up and said I want to do this highend theatre. We’ll form this theatre group, I’ll put in everything, state of the art sound and projectors,” Neff said. “All you have to do is bring in your expertise in programming and management. He said yeah and we formed Minor Theatre Group,” Neff said.

Neff and McKinlay have very complimentary styles.

“He seems to be good at the programming and film related stuff. I’m good at background business things so we manage to get pretty much anything done,” Neff said.

For Neff the Minor is not about the money. Being born in Humboldt County he sees it as a way to give back to the community.

“I’m hoping everyone enjoys the film in the new seats, appreciates the sound and gets their orders right,” Neff said.