Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: WRRAPing up single-use disposables Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By Nathan Owain |

Ask any student who volunteers with Humboldt State’s Waste-Reduction and Resource Awareness Program (WRRAP) and they’ll tell you about the problematic attachment today’s culture has with disposable items.

Single-use disposables seem to have become commercially synonymous with being care-free. A large portion of consumer items found in retail stores are designed to be used once and then thrown away. WRRAP is a student-run HSU program helping both our campus and our community better understand how promoting reusables can help reduce waste.

One method to understand what happens to single-use plastic after it is thrown away is to volunteer for positions involving waste reduction. Valeria Olivares, a freshman in kinesiology at HSU, volunteered at the North Country Fair this year. The trash can designated for the landfill at her station didn’t require changing for at least three hours during her shift.

“It’s just a matter of knowing what you can do to help,” Olivares said. “It’s important to learn what composting is because we shouldn’t accept living with piles of trash.”

During her shift, Olivares sorted fair-generated materials into recyclables, compostables and waste so they could be sent to a landfill.

Madison Whaley is an environmental studies student at HSU and is the current program manager for WRRAP. Whaley described WRRAP as a five-branch, non-profit organization. Each branch helps to facilitate the student community with a platform for students interested in proactive waste reduction.

“Long term, the most economically viable thing we can do to reduce waste produced on campus is to have a closed campus system where we create no trash,” Whaley said. “Waste issues affect everybody, especially underserved groups of our population. We are taking this on as an overarching environmental issue.”

The system would incorporate washable eating-ware and compostables instead of single-use disposable items.

The question remains as to how we can reduce our own waste. Emma Held is a HSU soil sciences major and acted as Zero Waste director for WRRAP last year.

“The way to do it is to bring your own. Mason jars are a perfect example,” Held said. “They are a versatile and reusable tool.”

Held has been working toward providing reusable options for students on campus. She stressed that just because an item says it is compostable, doesn’t mean it will be composted at the end of its journey.

“Plastic-looking cups say that they are [compostable], but you need a high-heat facility to break down the materials. It’s possible but it’s not necessarily happening a lot,” Held said.

Developing methodology for diverting waste can help save lives. Kaitlyn Hernandez is a wildlife conservation and management student at HSU and works for WRRAP. Hernandez said in her field of study, it is common to find dead animals with plastic in their bodies.

“Learning about ways to divert waste away from landfills can become a great model for the community and help save our wildlife,” Hernandez said.

Alec Howard is an active board member of Zero Waste Humboldt, an organization that is considered the Humboldt County community branch of WRRAP. Howard said there is a need to collectively understand where our trash originates from in order to make a difference. If manufacturers designed items to be reusable or compostable, those items could potentially avoid the landfill.

“As consumers, we don’t have very much control over materials that are mass-produced,” Howard said. “We don’t accept the normal business model of single-use disposables.”

WRRAP wants to challenge the boundaries set in place by the culture of single-use items and continue working toward the audacious goal of zero waste, a goal that visualizes a world devoid of trash cans. If you would like to volunteer with WRRAP and help find solutions to make our world a more sustainable place, email wrrap@humboldt.edu.