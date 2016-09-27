Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: FAFSA changes its financial aid process Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By Iridian Casarez |

Rosibeth Cuevas spends her winter breaks with her friends and family in Los Angeles avoiding the thought of school. When it comes to filing out her financial aid application, she avoids it as much as possible.

“Being on break, you keep procrastinating on completing your FAFSA because you’re with family and friends,” Cuevas said.

Starting this October, the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) is making changes to the financial aid process by changing the application open date and the tax information year.

Cuevas is a criminology major and has been working in the financial aid office since August. Financial aid helps cover most of her tuition. Cuevas says the changed application date is better because it’s a longer time frame for students to get their information verified for the following year.

The FAFSA is changing the way students apply for financial aid in two ways. The first way FAFSA is changing the application process is by moving the beginning of the filing date from January to October. The second way is by allowing students to use tax information from two years prior to the year they are applying for financial aid.

Peggy Metzger is the director of the financial aid office at Humboldt State University. Metzger said that FAFSA has been pushing the date change for years. Before the change, students had to use tax information from the same year Metzger said.

“Seventy percent of students at HSU receive financial aid, including loans,” Metzger said. “Making the application open date sooner than January should make it easier for students to obtain the tax information they need.”

Metzger says with all the changes FAFSA is making, less students will be going through verification because the correct tax information won’t leave any chances for errors.

Romero Perez is a second year environmental resources and engineering major. Perez says financial aid helps cover about 80 percent of his tuition. He has been receiving financial aid since he started school.

“I think it’s great that they’re changing the date,” Perez said. “It gives me more room and more time to update my tax stuff.”

The financial aid office sent out emails and is using the portal to try to encourage students to apply faster.

Leah Eakes is a junior transfer from Crescent City majoring in general math. Eakes said since she started college she has been applying for financial aid every year. She said she prefers October more than January because she could fill out her FAFSA application sooner.

“I think it’s cool. It’s better than January,” Eakes said. “Even though you have school responsibility it’s not a burden.”