Library undergoes retrofit

By Andrew Butler |

Kailyn Flowers walks along the avenue stretching from the student health center to Gist Hall. While passing the library, Flowers finds her music drowned out by the roar of mechanized power washers and the metallic bangs only heavy hammers can create.

The Humboldt State library is currently going through a series of retrofits. The retrofits, announced in August of last year, will see the 50-year-old structure brought up to the newest building codes — and then some.

“They look like they’re washing it or maybe changing the doors,” Flowers said. “I don’t think anyone really knows.”

The library has been outfitted with two new computer labs. One, dubbed “CoLab” in room 205, is the first of its kind at HSU. It’s “an experimental teaching space and collaborative computing area for students,” according to the university website.

In addition, the tech help desk has been relocated to the information commons, making it more accessible to students. Group study areas have been expanded and additional seating in quiet areas along the windows has also been added. Various newspaper and periodical stands have also been relocated to more foot-traffic heavy areas.

Marie Berghoff, a German exchange student and social work major said she wondered what was going on every day she walked into the library.

“I think they might be doing the roof, but, does anyone really know?” Berghoff said.

Over the next year, the library will receive an overhaul of retrofits that aim to ensure continued structural integrity. Phase one of the renovation is currently underway. It started earlier this year in the summer, and will last until the end of fall. In this phase, the library will receive new tile roofing and a new paint job. The walkway stretching under the canopy along the basement and first floor will be inaccessible to the public for the duration of this phase.

Phase two will start in the spring 2017 and run until the end of the year. Phase two will include a retrofit and strengthening of the concrete columns that support the building. LED lights will replace existing exterior fixtures. Accessibility for physically impaired persons will also be improved by way of new walk ways and ramps.

The library overhaul is funded through CSU funds, direct from the state office in Long Beach. Facilities Management’s associate director of planning and design, Michael Fisher, said the project is an important step in terms of maintaining current infrastructure.

“It was somewhat surprising to get the funds needed for the project from the state office,” Fisher said. “Investing in current infrastructure is one of the best things a public institution can do. All of us at the university will benefit.”