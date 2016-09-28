Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Editorial: Trimigrants Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

The Emerald Triangle which is comprised of Mendocino, Trinity and Humboldt counties, is known worldwide as the mecca of marijuana cultivation and distribution. Most of the marijuana in the United States is grown in these areas.

This fact appeals to many people. In return many migrate from various states and even abroad to find trim work within these counties. Humboldt experiences its share of these people, nicknamed “Trimigrants.” Especially during this time of year around October which is known as harvest season.

Trimmigrants pose many concerns to the local community of Arcata and Eureka. These are concerns which include how the influx of people who randomly come to town looking for work, aid in the transient and homeless population.

Locals of Humboldt County have their own views towards trimmigrants. Some are more apprehensive to pick up strangers and bring them to their property to work. They would much rather have someone they know, or locals.

Some locals believe the trimming process to be for the women of Humboldt, such as the single mothers who don’t have jobs. Trimmigrants create competition for these women who depend on trim work to feed their families.

With the number of grow operations estimated to be in the thousands, in addition to hundreds of plants growing at most of these sites, major grow ops usually need a group of trimmers for weeks or months to trim all the weed grown.

Essentially, those traveling to Humboldt and the surrounding counties to trim provide an important labor force to this informal economy.

Without it Humboldt County would not be able to produce the large amounts of marijuana that it does. Trimmers are extremely vital to the marijuana production process as it is such a meticulous job that requires hours of concentration. For this reason trimmers are compensated well for their services.

As important as trimmers may be to the overall marijuana cultivation process, they face major dangers when coming into these areas looking for work.

Women especially, risk being sexually exploited when going to these trim scenes in areas that are on hills or deep into the forest surrounded by acres of land with no neighbors for miles.

In addition trimmers also face the likelihood of not being paid. Some trimmigrants also spend the whole season without finding any work.

The appeal of making untaxed money to trimmigrants without noting all of the factors involved does a disservice to not only themselves, but also the local community.

It would be nice if those seeking work in this informal economy planned accordingly, as to not run out of money before acquiring work so the community is not forced to read signs about needing food, cash or gas to help continue their trimmigrant mission.