Staying Sane Within Chaos

By: Kayla Lindeman

It has been another week of heartbreak and tragedy around the U.S.

Terence Crutcher was shot dead in Tulsa, Oklahoma. He was another unarmed black male killed for reasons that still remain unidentifiable.

The police say that he was reaching into his pockets, and began to reach in the window of the driver side door when they shot him. However, footage shows him being compliant with his hands raised in the air. A picture leaked on the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) of the front window of the car being closed.

There are far too many questions unanswered, only leaving room for suspicion and outrage around the United States.

Large protests have sparked in Charlotte, North Carolina due to another death of a black man by police named Keith Scott. Amidst the chaos of the crowd, an additional civilian was shot and wounded. The intention was for a peaceful protest to occur to raise awareness of police brutality and advocate for Black Lives Matter, but animosity rose between the police force and citizens in the crowd.

Meanwhile, Donald Trump’s campaign chair in Ohio just claimed, “Racism didn’t exist before Barack Obama got elected.”

We are now confronting the upcoming presidential election where we are forced to rationalize with the crooked two party system. Hillary Clinton’s deception is somehow being supported among large groups, along with Donald Trump’s uneducated, chauvinistic rhetoric.

The ignorance we are faced with is overwhelming and during these times, the future seems far from bright.

It is undeniably uncomfortable, saddening and discouraging to keep up with the news. Let alone, begin talking about these issues with those around us. Engaging in the topic of our political views can be tricky, and thus it may be easier for some to not take part in the conversation at all.

Our political and social beliefs are uncomfortable to speak about when people get offended. As our passion becomes far too visible, the rational discussion slowly slips between the cracks.

Remaining neutral takes an absurd amount of patience. However, profound revelations arise in distressing situations that we place ourselves in, as contradicting as that might be.

Within these moments of social chaos especially of lately, it becomes increasingly hard to feel as if we’re making a truly impactful difference. Being tied into the responsibility of balancing school, work and our sanity culminates little energy for intertwining ourselves into moments of protest.

What we can make time for though is watering the seeds of social change through small settings that contain the dialogue of our personal views. Because our opinions about American culture are so passionately placed within us, the conversing of them results in new mental connections, epiphanies and discoveries.

Knowledge is power. Staying engaged and rational in educated, opinionated conversations is the most compelling form of social change.

This is the dynamic that will shape the thick skin we need in the making of political decisions.

As Frederick Douglass said, “The whole history of progress of human liberty shows that all concessions, yet made to her august claims, have been born of earnest struggle. If there is no struggle, there is no progress.”