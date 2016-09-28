Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: The curious case of Robert Durst Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: Slauson Girl

This weekend I found myself binge watching HBO’s Jinx: The Life and Death of Robert Durst. It is a phenomenal six part docuseries illustrating the life and times of Robert Durst, a multimillionaire heir belonging to one of the five most powerful real estate families in New York.

The story begins in 2001 when authorities find multiple bags containing a dismembered body floating near the Galveston Bay shore in Texas. A newspaper found with the body containing a subscription address lead the police to a duplex.

The landlord said one unit was being rented to a Morris Black, the man found dismembered. The other was an elderly mute woman who was barely home and liked to pay her rent in advance.

After checking the garbage, they found a receipt with a day to pick up some eyeglasses. It was addressed to one Robert Durst, along with the receipt to a hardware store for a bone saw.

Durst was apprehended when he went to pick up his glasses, where he was charged with the murder of Black and placed on a $250,000 bail.

Durst was wearing wigs and acting like a mute woman because he was evading media attention back in New York, where some believed he had something to do with the 1982 disappearance of his wife Kathie.

The Durst story was fascinating to me for many reasons. One was the way that power, privilege and money operated to aid Durst, whereas anyone else facing these types of charges and accusations without his resources would most certainly be in prison.

Also after Durst’s wife disappeared, along with his father picking his younger brother to run the company over him, Durst became distant from the family organization and eventually moved where? To Humboldt County; where he bought a three-story house in Trinidad with an ocean view some time around the mid ’90s.

Durst was even arrested in Mendocino County for drunk driving on May 10th, 1995. The Ukiah Daily Journal wrote a newspaper article documenting the incident. He also had an office in Eureka at some point. Durst eventually sold his home in Trinidad around 2000.

After posting bail for the murder of Black, Durst went on the run where he was eventually caught stealing a sandwich with $500 dollars in his pockets and over $30,000 in cash in his car. After standing trial, he was acquitted of murder by self-defense.

Durst testified that he dismembered Black because he was scared the police wouldn’t believe self-defense after they found out who he was and about his wife’s disappearance.

Overall, the series showed me how the rich and powerful always gets out of trouble. This is due to their unlimited resources and access to good legal defense. However though, karma is very real.

Currently 72-year-old Durst is incarcerated in New Orleans where he faces federal gun charges. After this, he will be extradited to Los Angeles to stand trial for the 2000 murder of his long time friend Susan Berman.