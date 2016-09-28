Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Trust Issues Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: Mikey Matthews II

What I find bothersome in society is the drastic spread of hyper-skepticism “trust issues.” It sucks, for real, because it stifles the way we communicate and makes unifying hard to achieve. To question what prompted this problem, we’d have to congregate and plot out a massive bubble map.

As individuals greeting a stranger has become more of an anomaly, let alone the hesitance in building friendships or courting someone. We’re even scared to express emotion to one another in fear of our vulnerability being used against us.

Our communities are affected by the bystander effect. The “it ain’t my problem” affect. The “let someone else handle it” effect, which consequently produces the “every man for themselves” mentality.

We’re also in doubt when it comes to sparing change or lending a hand to some in need.

At large, we’re continuously given reasons to not trust with the disconcerting pastimes that have taken place in our own lives. Along with news we receive about our government, educational, medical and judicial systems and the entertainment industry.

Even the mainstream news is just as polluted as Flint, Michigan’s water, if not worse. We’ve been overexposed to the dark side of humanity to the point where we ostracize each other and create thick boundaries to prevent from being harmed or bothered.

This is a real murky and hefty subject and if I went on, my response would turn into an essay and I’m not trying to do that. By no means am I soapbox preaching, I’m just an optimistic-realist who sees dysfunction in our social dynamics. And sadly, this distrust is propagated through race, sex, faith, location, ableism and gender to keep us all at odds.

Do I have any grand ideas towards a solution to share? Nah, but I hope to conjure up a couple and help coordinate some dope projects (like the Check It campaign at HSU) to aid in the betterment of human relations, after I make certain change in self. Granted, a utopian society is unrealistic, however I got hope we can exercise a healthier sense of trust again.