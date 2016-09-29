Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: 20 minutes of mayhem Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

Redwood Acres Raceway’s annual boat race

By: Lindsey Zito |

Every year Redwood Acres Raceway strays from their usual night of car races and gives the crowd an extra special event simply called a boat race. Boat races consist of several cars racing around the track with old beat up boats chained to the back. The incentive? Destroy as many opponents’ boats as possible while you circle the track either 20 times or for 20 minutes.

The winner gets a cash prize of $300 and the runner-up receives $200. Avid race fan and attendee Kayla Foster, 19, has been present for every boat race at the raceway, and even participated in the 2015 race with her boyfriend.

“It’s just mass destruction,” Foster said. “After our first lap, we ended up running out of gas. Then our boat was stolen from us.”

The raceway’s annual boat races have been going strong since 2014. As a result of its popularity, this is the first year the track has done two boat races within the same year. The last boat race of the season was Sept. 24. Nicholas Ford, 28, is relatively new to the race scene. He just finished up his first season of racing in the road runner’s division. He decided to take a shot at his first boat race as well.

“We blew a tire off and our van caught fire,” Ford said. “It was a great time.”

The boat races are the last event of the night, following the several other categories of car races that go on an average Saturday night at the raceway. Anyone can sign up to participate in them. The initial fee is $50 per car. That $50 is returned the following day if the members of the race help clean up the aftermath of the event. Brian Murrell Jr., 26, is no stranger to the races. He has been racing mini stock cars at the track since 2008. Murrell has participated in and won three of the four total boat races.

“It’s a lot of fun,” Murrell said. “The best $50 you’ve ever spent.”

The participants of the boat race are all in it for good fun; but it goes without saying that when you gather a group of people in junk cars attached to boats, destruction and chaos will ensue.

“One year my dad’s boat crashed through my windshield,” Murrell said. “That’s just the kind of stuff that happens at these races.”

Redwood Acres Raceway is located at the Eureka Fairgrounds. They first opened their doors in 1947. Promoters Blair and Jennifer Aiken host all sorts of events there from monster trucks to kart races, and car races to the eventful boat races.

“The promoters are extremely fan-driven,” Murrell said. “Every race, they strive to put on a quality show for the fans.”

The cars and boats used in the race are acquired from various places like junkyards or tow yards. Although the racing season has come to an end, you can access their website, www.racingtheacres.com, for boat racing information as well as all other future events.

“The boat races are a great way to come together and just let loose,” Foster said.