Fantasy Football 101

By: Ermelo Albert Rebosura |

I like to imagine that I provide fantasy football advice to readers exactly how Liam Neeson’s character in the movie Taken delivers a threat on the phone.

“What I do have are a very particular set of skills. Skills I’ve used over a very long career.”

I’ve learned a lot during the nine years that I’ve been playing. Over those years I made many mistakes and poor decisions. So I came up with a set of rules that I abide by and make sure I never break.

This rule is one of my most important and I want you to read this rule in Liam Neeson’s voice. Don’t be cute. Don’t tinker with your lineup. Rely on your best players not match ups.

With bye weeks coming up, it’s harder to be cute and look into match ups. If that isn’t the case and you don’t know which players to start, stick with your big guns. You’d feel better losing with your stars than with a poor roster decision.

Instead of sharing players to start, sit and add this week, I’ll share some random information for the upcoming week.

Le’Veon Bell is back from suspension. Sorry DeAngelo Williams owners.

The Minnesota Vikings defense and special team scored 21, 14 and 25 points in the first three weeks of the season. They weren’t playing terrible offenses either. They faced Green Bay and Carolina the past two weeks. They are only owned in 69 percent of leagues on ESPN.

Terrelle Pryor had himself a week. The quarterback turned wide receiver had eight catches for 144 yards. He also scored a rushing touchdown playing his old quarterback position. With Josh Gordon returning and no real quarterback, don’t buy into his hype too much. He should be on your bench though.

Speaking of former quarterbacks, how crazy would it be if Julian Edelman starts as quarterback for the Patriots?

With Rawls being injured and not effective, it’s looking more and more like Christine Michael is locking up the starting running back job over Thomas Rawls on the Seahawks.

I had one challenger for my challenge last week. Vincent Lin jokingly tweeted to me that Sam Bradford would get more rushing yards than Matt Asiata. I won easily — Bradford had -2 yards rushing.

This week’s challenge is different and is something I’ll be doing every week. I’ll be choosing standard fantasy football lineup to match up against ESPN’s top projected lineup. Then we’ll see who’s the real expert.

ESPN’s Projections

QB: Cam Newton

RB: David Johnson

RB: Lamar Miller

WR: Antonio Brown

WR: Julio Jones

TE: Rob Gronkowski

FLEX: Le’Veon Bell

D/ST: Texans

K: Blair Walsh

My Projections

QB: Drew Brees

RB: Le’Veon Bell

RB: David Johnson

WR: Antonio Brown

WR: Odell Beckham Jr.

TE: Travis Kelce

FLEX: Allen Robinson

D/ST: Vikings

K: Justin Tucker