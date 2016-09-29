Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: HSU volleyball players kneel in protest of National Anthem Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By: Keaundrey Clark |

Three Humboldt State volleyball players kneeled in protest of the national anthem Friday and Saturday for the teams home openers.

Seniors Symone Hayden, Alondra Haro and sophomore Jadira Espindola all kneeled on Friday night.

They are following the example of San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, by taking a knee during the playing of “The Star-Spangled Banner” before their conference opener versus Stanislaus State.

Haro and Espindola continued their protest Saturday night versus Chico State. Hayden was absent versus Chico State for personal reasons.

“I support what it stands for,” Hayden. “I support veterans, but I do not support inequality and killings of people of color.”

After the recent shooting of unarmed 40-year-old Tulsa resident Terence Crutcher by police, the players knew their silence needed to be heard.

“The racism and injustice with the police that has gone on, I do not agree with that,” Haro said.

Head coach Kelly Wood did not know about the protest but understands her players’ rights to show their support for injustice.

“I understand where the girls are coming from with some of the situations taking place around our country,” Wood said.

When asked if they would continue this throughout the season, the players said they would.

“There will be no repercussions. If there are, I’m standing for what I believe in,” Hayden said.