Jacks pass

By: Brian Cohen |

The Lumberjack Arena hosted its first volleyball games of the season. The Redwood Bowl was filled with spectators. The cross country team traveled to Minnesota. Soccer was also on the road traveling south. Here is what happened this week in Lumberjack sports:

Football:

The Jacks played in the Redwood Bowl for the second time this season. The game came down to the final drive by the Jacks. They ultimately were stopped by Western Oregon just a few yards shy of winning their first home game this year. The Jacks quarterback Robert Webber was named GNAC player of the week after his record performance of throwing 500 plus yards. The Jacks travel to Nebraska for their next game on Oct. 1.

Volleyball:

The volleyball team played their first games in Lumberjack arena. They could not have asked for better results. The Jacks won both their games for an overall dominant weekend sweep. On the year, they are now 8-4. They will not be back in the Lumberjack Arena until Oct. 14.

Women’s Soccer:

The Jacks were unable to find the back of the net. They were shotout in one of their two games and outscored four goals to one. The Jacks will be in San Diego this week for games against UC San Diego and Cal State San Marcos. On the year, they are now 2-7.

Men’s Soccer:

An overtime thriller and two late goals highlighted the Jacks weekend. They lost 2-1 in a hard fought game against Cal State East Bay. Two late goals on Friday gave the Jacks the win, edging out Stanislaus. Their next home game will be Oct 14.

Cross Country:

Out of 40 teams in Saturday’s Roy Griak race in Minnesota, the Jacks placed 11 and 29. The women took home the 11th spot in the competition. The men placed 29. Both teams will be racing in Santa Rosa Oct.

GO JACKS!