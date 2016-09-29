Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Jacks seniors lead team to victory Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

Jacks sweep conference opponents in home opener

By: Keaundrey Clark |

The Humboldt State volleyball team put on an excellent performance in their 3-1 victories of Stanislaus State and Chico State in the Lumberjack Arena this past weekend. The wins jumped the Jacks to a first place lead in the California Collegiate Athletic Association. This improves their season record to 8-4 overall and 3-1 in conference play.

The Jacks were on top of their game from the opening serve, jumping out to a commanding 17-10 lead early on. Stanislaus State was unable to recover from the deficit, losing the first set 25-20. The Jacks would go on to take the next two out of three sets (21-25, 25-20, 25-17) against the Warriors .

Seniors Nicole Bewley and Symone Hayden led the Jacks 13 kills a piece.

After playing their first 10 games on the road, senior outside hitter Alex Hasenstab said playing in front of a home crowd was key to the team getting off to a fast start.

“It was nice to beat both teams this past weekend,” Hasenstab said. “It was such a relief being in our own gym in front of our own fans, we’ve been gone all season.”

Head coach, Kelly Wood, knows this team needs to work on consistency. With a team led by five seniors, coach Wood knows this team can keep its high level of play going when they are focused.

“When we get up, we lose focus and give away our advantage. That is something we need to work on,” Wood said. “We know we’re experienced and a veteran team, there’s no reason our confidence should be shaky after this weekend.”

The five seniors have seen various iterations of past Jacks Volleyball teams. This team might be the best the school has had since coach Wood’s inaugural season at HSU when she went 17-9, finishing fourth in the CCAA. They already are one win short of matching last year’s total.

“I have really high expectations for this season going forward,” senior Nicole Bewley said. “All we can do is get better from here and win conference.”

On Saturday, the Jacks who were without senior Symone Hayden, found a way to win and beat conference leader Chico State with a 3-1 (29-27, 25-22, 11-25, 25-23) in Lumberjack Arena.

Hasenstab lead the Jacks with 12 kills. Junior Alex Lolland finished with 10. The Jacks will resume play in two weeks versus Chico State.