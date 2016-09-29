Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Three yards short Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

Jacks overcome 27 point deficit but fall short to Western Oregon

By: Ermelo Albert Rebosura |

The Redwood Bowl was silent. Robert Webber receives the snap and throws to Sage Burmeister right around the seven yard line. He rushes forward to the end zone avoiding one defender juking to the left. The crowd roars as Burmeister fights his way toward the end zone but is stopped three yards short as time expired.

Backed up at the third yard line, Webber methodically led his team 94 yards downfield with just three minutes left. Clutch plays from the air to Ja’Quan Gardner and Marjani Ellison set up the Jacks final drive. Webber scrambled twice on two fourth downs to keep the drive going, which set up the Jacks last push for victory. Burmeister’s scoring attempt was stopped short by two Western Oregon defenders at the final seconds ending the game.

The Lumberjacks dropped their second straight home game Saturday to Western Oregon University losing 48-42.

“I’m very proud of how this team came back the way they did,” head coach Rob Smith said. “We can grow a great deal from what happened tonight and we will.”

The close outcome was unexpected after the Jacks struggled on both offense and defense for three quarters. To start, they went scoreless in the first quarter and allowed 23 points. Halfway through the second quarter, the Jacks were down 34-7.

Webber connected with Chase Krivashei on a crossing route midfield for a 31-yard touchdown. Gardner scored on a two-yard run. Cutting the deficit to 34-21 at half.

They struggled out of the gate in the third quarter and were down 48-21.

“I am very disappointed by our start,” Smith said. “We can’t continually find ourselves in games where we have to outscore our opponent.”

The Jacks defense got the necessary stops and the offense started clicking as they scored 21 unanswered points, making it a one possession game. They eventually fell short at the end.

“I feel good because coming back from a deficit like that shows a lot of character from our team,” Webber said. “Coming back and not giving up until the last whistle blows shows a lot of heart on our team, which I’m excited about. But frustrated we couldn’t come out on top.”

Despite the loss, Webber was named GNAC player of the week. He finished the game throwing for 502 yards and four touchdowns. His 502-yard throwing total is both a team and conference record.

Down 27 in the third quarter, many fans left the game early not expecting the comeback.

Wildlife management student Matthew Ruso stayed to watch even though a good amount of spectators sitting in his section left.

“I had faith but you can’t blame them,” Ruso said. “It was looking to be a blowout.”

The Jacks record is now 2-2 with a 1-2 conference record.

The Lumberjacks next game is this Saturday at 11 a.m. against Chadron State University in Nebraska.