Reported power outage across campus

By Andrew Butler |
At approximately 2 PM the power to Humboldt State University and nearby areas went out.
The Arcata Plaza reportedly is also without power.
A transformer blew at the intersection of 16th and J streets.
Pacific Gas and Electric Company estimates a return of service at 5:30 P.M. PST.
The Lumberjack will continue to update as more information comes available.
