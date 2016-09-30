Reported power outage across campus

Don't Miss
By Andrew Butler |

At approximately 2 PM the power to Humboldt State University and nearby areas went out.

The Arcata Plaza reportedly is also without power.

A transformer blew at the intersection of 16th and J streets.

Pacific Gas and Electric Company estimates a return of service at 5:30 P.M. PST.

The Lumberjack will continue to update as more information comes available.

