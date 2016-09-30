Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Voices of student science Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By Nathan Owain |

Voices of student science aims to highlight individual Humboldt State students majoring within the widespread realm of the sciences.

_______________________________________________________________________

Zack Erickson is a junior majoring in forestry under the forest soils option. Erickson is originally from Chico, Calif.

“I care more about trees than people,” Erickson said about his reasoning for choosing his major. “I took a soils class two semesters ago, did a lot of microscope work and found out that there’s a whole secret world beneath our feet and it piqued my interest,” he said.

_______________________________________________________________________

Nomora Warren is a junior studying within the zoology major and is from Long Beach, Calif.

Warren wants to become a veterinarian after she graduates. “There’s a lot, but I guess every animal in Africa would be my favorite,” Warren said about her love for animals. Warren mentioned chemistry professor Puminan ‘Pete’ Punthasee as an instructor who has made a positive difference in her academics.

_______________________________________________________________________

John Lee is from Eureka, Calif. and is a junior majoring in biology.

Lee is currently studying under the emphasis of cellular/molecular biology. He said he wants to become a doctor so that he can help his family and the community. “A lot of my family has been in and out of the hospital and I decided to take it upon myself to become a medical doctor so that I can help my family if they are ever in need,” said Lee.

_______________________________________________________________________