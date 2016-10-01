Don't Miss
Home / Life & Arts / Getting High with Some Slackers

Getting High with Some Slackers

in Life & Arts 48 mins ago 0 21 Views

By Megan McDaniel

Slackliners from all over came to Arcata's Community Forest to high line for the Humboldt Classic 2016 on Saturday. Photo by Tyler Boydstun.

Slackliners from all over came to Arcata’s Community Forest to high line for the Humboldt Classic 2016 on Saturday. Photo by Tyler Boydstun.

Deep into the forest and way up in the trees, 10 highline slacklines are suspended from tree to tree as daring people walk across them. This years ninth annual “The Humboldt Classic” took place on Humboldt beaches, in the forest and people’s’ backyards. The gathering kicked off on Friday, September 23 at Moonstone Beach, followed by a house show and bonfire with local band Peach Purple.

Peach Purple performing on Old Arcata Road Friday night to kick off the Humboldt Classic 2016. Photo by Tyler Boydstun.

Peach Purple performing on Old Arcata Road Friday night to kick off the Humboldt Classic 2016. Photo by Tyler Boydstun.

“Get a job you slackers,” a Peach Purple band member said as they walked off the back porch.

The high energy and loud music continued into Saturday when the highlines were put up in the community forest. Caitlin Roberson, Humboldt State student who has been slacklining for four years, went to the gathering because she’s learning how to highline.

“I really enjoy how like-minded everyone is and that we’re all here for the same reason,” Roberson said.

A unknown slackliner walks high above the forest floor in Arcata's Community Forest for the Humboldt Classic, Saturday morning. Photo by Tyler Boydstun.

A unknown slackliner walks high above the forest floor in Arcata’s Community Forest for the Humboldt Classic, Saturday morning. Photo by Tyler Boydstun.

Roberson also mentioned there were people at the gathering from Mexico, Germany, Spain and all over the country.

Karen Monterrosa, an HSU alumna, was sitting on a tree stump watching everyone highline in the forest and said she might highline.

“There are so many people and the energy is supportive,” Monterrosa said. “When someone gets on the line everyone is stoked.”

Participants of the Humboldt Classic 2016 help eachother rig spacenets and hammocks in Arcata's Community Forest, on Saturday. Photo by Tyler Boysdtun.

Participants of the Humboldt Classic 2016 help eachother rig spacenets and hammocks in Arcata’s Community Forest, on Saturday. Photo by Tyler Boysdtun.

Robert Yuwiler, an HSU student who was part of putting the event together, said it is the longest slackline gathering. He also mentioned that the gathering has changed from focusing on tricklining to being about the community coming together to slack.

“Pure way to get free expression,” Yuwiler said.

A unknown slackliner walks high above the forest floor in Arcata's Community Forest for the Humboldt Classic, Saturday morning. Photo by Tyler Boydstun.

A unknown slackliner walks high above the forest floor in Arcata’s Community Forest for the Humboldt Classic, Saturday morning. Photo by Tyler Boydstun.

Yuwiler mentioned if one is a fan of slacklining, it is a great place to come play. If he could change anything about the gathering, it would be the length and accessibility and a space for spectators.

“The event is a hodgepodge of different styles and smiles,” Yuwiler said.

Russ Brechbuehl of the south gate Yosemite area, walks a highline in Arcata's Community Forest during The Humboldt Classic, Saturday morning. Photo by Tyler Boydstun.

Russ Brechbuehl of the south gate Yosemite area, walks a highline in Arcata’s Community Forest during The Humboldt Classic, Saturday morning. Photo by Tyler Boydstun.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*


  • Polls

    • What concerns you most about HSU?

      View Results

      Loading ... Loading ...
    • © Copyright 2013, All Rights Reserved. | Powered by WordPress | Designed by Tielabs