Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: Getting High with Some Slackers Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

By Megan McDaniel

Deep into the forest and way up in the trees, 10 highline slacklines are suspended from tree to tree as daring people walk across them. This years ninth annual “The Humboldt Classic” took place on Humboldt beaches, in the forest and people’s’ backyards. The gathering kicked off on Friday, September 23 at Moonstone Beach, followed by a house show and bonfire with local band Peach Purple.

“Get a job you slackers,” a Peach Purple band member said as they walked off the back porch.

The high energy and loud music continued into Saturday when the highlines were put up in the community forest. Caitlin Roberson, Humboldt State student who has been slacklining for four years, went to the gathering because she’s learning how to highline.

“I really enjoy how like-minded everyone is and that we’re all here for the same reason,” Roberson said.

Roberson also mentioned there were people at the gathering from Mexico, Germany, Spain and all over the country.

Karen Monterrosa, an HSU alumna, was sitting on a tree stump watching everyone highline in the forest and said she might highline.

“There are so many people and the energy is supportive,” Monterrosa said. “When someone gets on the line everyone is stoked.”

Robert Yuwiler, an HSU student who was part of putting the event together, said it is the longest slackline gathering. He also mentioned that the gathering has changed from focusing on tricklining to being about the community coming together to slack.

“Pure way to get free expression,” Yuwiler said.

Yuwiler mentioned if one is a fan of slacklining, it is a great place to come play. If he could change anything about the gathering, it would be the length and accessibility and a space for spectators.

“The event is a hodgepodge of different styles and smiles,” Yuwiler said.