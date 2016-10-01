If Her Eyebrows Aren’t On Fleek, She Ain’t the One

Tweet Send this article by email What is your name? Please indicate below the emails to which you want to send this article: If Her Eyebrows Aren't On Fleek, She Ain't the One Enter one email per line. No more than 5 emails. Send Close

Column by Ashely Groze

Eyebrows being “on fleek” isn’t the only thing that draws attention to girls makeup. Contouring, highlighting and bronzing are some other makeup techniques that take time to master. Many women struggle with what looks good and what might be excessive when doing their makeup.

There has been a popular uprising in makeup blogs and Instagram pages that teach women the proper techniques to achieve certain looks. Some women want to master the perfect cat eye, whereas others just want to put on mascara without having the brush touch their eyelids.

Jacqueline Estrada, Gabriela De La Torre and Tania Cubas are three Humboldt State students who enjoy makeup but feel comfortable with or without it.

Estrada, a third year wildlife major with a minor in dance, always includes makeup in her morning routine. She makes sure to always have a stash on hand so she never runs out. As prepared as she may seem, Estrada definitely wasn’t expecting what she found in her Urban Decay foundation box.

The last time she made a trip to Ulta, Estrada picked up a new Urban Decay liquid foundation. She got home to open it up and check out how it looked.

“The fucking tester bottle was in it,” Estrada said, “and it was empty!”

Although she was angry, she had to just laugh it off. Estrada is dedicated to keeping a nice collection of makeup and brushes.

“I wake up excited to do my makeup,” Estrada said. “I do my makeup for myself.”

Although she is rarely seen without makeup, Estrada says that women should feel comfortable with a naked face.

Gabriela De La Torre is a psychology major who is enjoying her first semester at HSU. De La Torre likes to change it up by wearing makeup one day and none the next. Sometimes putting makeup on for an 8 a.m. lab is not worth the time you could spend tucked under the covers.

“I do my makeup because it’s fun,” De La Torre said. “If I don’t have time, I won’t do it.”

Tania Cubas, a junior at HSU, doesn’t care so much about putting makeup on the rest of her face as much as her eyebrows. There isn’t a day where Cubas’ eyebrows aren’t on fleek.

She has the same routine every morning when it comes to her brows, which includes washing her face and then using the Anastasia Beverly Hills Dipbrow Pomade and the brush that comes with it to fill in her eyebrows.

“It depends on my mood if they’re going to be dark or light,” Cubas said. “If I know I’m going to be going to the river or beach, I’ll usually put on a waterproof pomade.”

Ever since she learned how to shape her eyebrows, Cubas enjoys keeping them maintained and looking fresh.

Putting on makeup can be a hassle, but it’s worth it when you slay all day.